The man and his wife had stopped their vehicle because of heavy traffic when the suspect approached the vehicle and shot 55-year-old Nanthakumaran Kumarasamy, say police

MANILA, Philippines – A Canadian national died Monday evening, March 6, after he was shot by an unidentified suspect inside his car along main thoroughfare EDSA.

In a report sent to media, the Southern Police District said 55-year-old Nanthakumaran Kumarasamy was inside his vehicle with his wife, Irene, when an “unidentified suspect” approached the driver's side of the vehicle and shot the victim once, hitting the left part of his neck.

Kumarasamy had stopped the vehicle along EDSA Extension because of heavy traffic, said the police report.

The suspect fled towards an unknown direction and Kumarasamy was brought to the San Juan De Dios Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The case is still being investigated. – Rappler.com