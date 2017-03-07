LIST: How congressmen and women voted on the death penalty bill
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The House of Representatives passed on 3rd and final reading the bill that seeks the return of the death penalty on Tuesday, March 7.
A total of 217 lawmakers voted in favor of House Bill Number 4727, while 54 voted against it and 1 abstained. A total of 257 out of 293 congressmen were present in the voting.
The bill seeks to allow judges to punish perpetrators of certain drug-related crimes with either life imprisonment or death. The bill allows the execution to be done either through hanging, firing squad, or lethal injection.
The district and party-list representatives were called alphabetically to voice their votes. After the bill was approved, they were allowed to explain their votes during plenary.
Here is a list of House members and their votes:
Voted YES to HB 4727
- Abayon, Harlin Neil (Aangat Tayo)
- Abu, Raneo (Batangas 2nd District)
- Abueg, Frederick (Palawan 2nd District)
- Acharon , Pedro Jr (South Cotabato 1st District)
- Acop, Romeo (Antipolo 2nd District)
- Acosta, Gil (Palawan 3rd District)
- Adiong, Ansaruddin AM (Lanao del Sur 1st District)
- Advincula, Alex (Cavite 3rd District)
- Agarao, Benjamin Jr (Laguna 4th District)
- Albano, Rodolfo III (Isabela 1st District)
- Almario, Joel (Davao Oriental 2nd District)
- Almonte, Jorge (Misamis Occidental 1st District)
- Alonte-Naguiat, Marlyn (Biñan City)
- Alvarez, Franz (Palawan 1st District)
- Alvarez, Mercedes (Negros Occidental 6th District)
- Alvarez, Pantaleon (Davao del Norte 1st District)
- Amante, Erlpe (Agusan del Norte 2nd District)
- Andaya, Rolando Jr (Camarines Sur 1st District)
- Angara-Castillo, Bellaflor (Aurora)
- Antonino-Nadres, Magnolio (Nueva Ecija 4th District)
- Aragones, Sol (Laguna 3rd District)
- Arbison, Abdulmunir (Sulu 2nd District)
- Arcillas-Nazareno, Arlene (Laguna 1st Distrct)
- Arenas, Rosemarie (Pangasinan 3rd District)
- Aumentado, Erico (Bohol 2nd District)
- Bagatsing, Cristal (Manila 5th District)
- Barzaga, Jennifer (Cavite 4th District)
- Bataoil, Leopoldo (Pangasinan 2nd District)
- Batocabe, Rodel (AKO Bicol)
- Bautista-Bandigan, Lorna (Davao Occidental)
- Belaro, Salvador Jr (1-Ang Edukasyon)
- Belmonte, Feliciano Jr (Quezon City 4th District)
- Belmonte, Ricardo Jr (Serbisyo sa Bayan Party)
- Benitez, Alfredo (Negros Occidental 3rd District)
- Bernos, Joseph (Abra)
- Bertiz, John (ACTS-OFW)
- Biazon, Ruffy (Muntinlupa)
- Biron, Ferjenel (Iloilo 4th District)
- Bondoc, Juan Pablo (Pampanga 4th District)
- Bravo, Anthony (COOP-NATCCO)
- Bulut-Begtang, Eleanor (Apayao)
- Cagas, Mercedes (Davao del Sur)
- Calderon, Peter John (Cebu 7th District)
- Calixto-Rubiano, Emi (Pasay City)
- Caminero, Wilfredo (Cebu 2nd District)
- Campos, Luis (Makati City 2nd District)
- Canama, Sabiniano (COOP-NATCCO)
- Cari, Jose Carlos (Leyte 5th District)
- Castelo, Winston, (Quezon City 2nd District)
- Castro, Fredenil (Capiz 2nd District)
- Catamco, Nancy (Cotabato 2nd District)
- Cayetano, Pia (Taguig 2nd District)
- Celeste, Jesus (Pangasinan 1st District)
- Cerafica, Arnel (Taguig-Pateros)
- Chipeco, Joaquin Jr (Laguna 2nd District)
- Co, Christopher (AKO Bicol)
- Cojuangco, Charlie (Tarlac 1st District)
- Collantes, Maria Theresa (Batangas 3rd District)
- Cortes, Jonas (Cebu 6th District)
- Cortuna, Julieta (A TEACHER)
- Cosalan, Ronald (Benguet)
- Crisologo, Vincent (Quezon City 1st District)
- Cua, Dakila (Quirino)
- Cuaresma, Luisa Lloren (Nueva Vizcaya)
- Cueva, Leo (Negros Occidental 2nd District)
- Dalipe, Manuel (Zamboanga City 2nd District)
- Dalog, Maximo (Mountain Province)
- De Venecia, Christopher (Pangasinan 4th District)
- De Vera, Eugene (Arts Business and Science Professionals)
- Defensor, Arthur Jr (Iloilo 3rd District)
- Del Rosario, Monsour (Makati 1st District)
- Deloso-Montalla, Cheryl (Zambales 2nd District)
- Dimaporo, Abdullah (Lanao del Norte 2nd District)
- Dimaporo, Mohamad Khalid (Lanao del Norte 1st District)
- Duavit, Michael John (Rizal 1st District)
- Durano VI, Ramon (Cebu 5th District)
- Dy, Napoleon (Isabela 3rd District)
- Enverga, Trina (Quezon 1st District)
- Eriguel, Sandra (La Union 2nd District)
- Ermita-Buhain, Eileen (Batangas 1st District)
- Espina, Rogelio (Biliran)
- Espinosa-Bravo, Maria Vida (Masbate 1st District)
- Estrella, Conrado III (Abono)
- Eusebio, Richard (Pasig City)
- Evardone, Ben (Eastern Samar)
- Fariñas, Rodolfo (Ilocos Norte 1st District)
- Ferrer, Luis IV (Cavite 6th District)
- Ferriol-Pascual, Abigail (KALINGA)
- Garcia, Gwendolyn (Cebu 3rd District)
- Garcia-Albano, Mylene (Davao City 2nd District)
- Garin, Oscar Jr (Iloilo 1st District)
- Garin, Sharon (AAMBIS-OWA)
- Gasataya, Greg (Bacolod)
- Gatchalian, Weslie (Valenzuela)
- Geron, Rico (AGAP)
- Go, Ana Cristina (Isabela 2nd District)
- Gonzaga, Ruwel Peter (Compostela Valley 2nd District)
- Gonzales Alexandria (Mandaluyong)
- Gonzales, Aurelio Jr (Pampanga 3rd District)
- Gonzalez, Fernando (Albay 3rd District)
- Gorriceta, Arcadio (Iloilo 2nd District)
- Gullas, Gerald Jr (Cebu 1st District)
- Hernandez, Ferdinand (South Cotabato 2nd District)
- Herrera-Dy, Bernadette (Bagong Henerasyon)
- Hofer, Dulce (Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District)
- Jalosjos, Seth (Zamboanga del Norte 1st District)
- Javier, Paolo (Antique)
- Kho, Elisa (Masbate 2nd District)
- Khonghun, Jeffrey (Zambales 1st District)
- Labadlabad, Glona (Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District)
- Lanete, Scott (Masbate 3rd District)
- Laogan, Dennis (Ang Kabuhayan)
- Lazatin, Carmelo II (Pampanga 1st District)
- Leachon, Doy (Oriental Mindoro 1st District)
- Lobregat, Celso (Zamboanga City 1st District)
- Lopez, Benhur Jr (YACAP)
- Lopez, Carlo (Manila 2nd District)
- Loyola, Roy (Cavite 5th District)
- Madrona, Emmanuel (Romblon)
- Malapitan, Dale (Caloocan City 1st District)
- Manalo, Jesulit (ANGKLA)
- Mangaoang, Allen Jesse (Kalinga)
- Mangudadatu, Zajid (Maguindanao)
- Mariño, Mario (Batangas 5th District)
- Marquez, Carlito (Aklan)
- Martinez, Eric (Valenzuela 2nd District)
- Matugas, Francisco Jose II (Surigao del Norte 1st District)
- Mercado, Roger (Southern Leyte)
- Mirasol, Alejandro (Negros Occidental 5th District)
- Montoro, Teodoro (AASENSO)
- Nava, Maria Lucille (Guimaras)
- Nieto, John Marvin (Manila 3rd District)
- Noel, Victoria (An Waray)
- Nograles, Jericho, (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta)
- Nograles, Karlo (Davao City)
- Nuñez-Malanyaon, Corazon (Davao Oriental 1st District)
- Oaminal, Henry (Misamis Occidental 2nd District)
- Ocampo, Rosenda (Manila 6th District)
- Olivarez, Eric (Parañaque 1st District)
- Ong, Edwin (Northern Samar 2nd District)
- Ortega, Pablo (La Union 1st District)
- Ortega, Vini Nola (Abono)
- Pacquiao, Rogelio (Sarangani)
- Palma, Wilter II (Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District)
- Pancho, Gavini (Bulacan 2nd District)
- Panganiban, Jose Jr (ANAC-IP)
- Papandayan, Mauyag Jr (Lanao del Sur 2nd District)
- Pimentel, Johnny (Surigao del Sur 2nd District)
- Pineda, Enrico (1PACMAN)
- Plaza, Maria Valentina (Agusan del Sur 1st District)
- Plaza-Mellana, Evelyn (Agusan del Sur 2nd District)
- Primcias-Agabas, Marlyn (Pangasinan 6th District)
- Quimbo, Miro (Marikina City 2nd District)
- Radaza, Aileen (Lapu-Lapu City)
- Ramos, Deogracias Jr (Sorsogon 2nd District)
- Relampagos, Rene (Bohol 1st District)
- Revilla, Strike (Cavite 2nd District)
- Roa-Puno, Cristina (Antipolo 1st District)
- Robes, Florida (San Jose del Monte)
- Rodriguez, Isidro Jr (Rizal 2nd District)
- Rodriguez, Maximo Jr (Cagayan de Oro 2nd District)
- Roman, Geraldine (Bataan 1st District)
- Romualdo, Xavier Jesus (Camiguin)
- Roque, Rogelio (Bukidnon 4th District)
- Sacdalan, Jesus (Cotabato 1st District)
- Sagarbarria, (Negros Oriental 2nd District)
- Sahali, Ruby (Tawi-Tawi)
- Salceda, Joey (Albay 2nd District)
- Salimbangon, Benhur (Cebu 4th District)
- Salo, Ron (Kabayan)
- Sambar, Mark (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta)
- Sandoval, Federico (Malabon)
- Sarmiento, Cesar (Catanduanes)
- Sarmiento, Edgar (Samar 1st District)
- Savellano, Deogracias Victor (Ilocos Sur 1st District)
- Sema, Bai Sandra (Maguindanao 1st District)
- Siao, Frederick (Iligan)
- Silverio, Lorna (Bulacan 3rd District)
- Suansing, Estrellita (Nueva Ecija 1st District)
- Suansing, Horacio Jr (Sultan Kudarat 2nd District)
- Suarez, Danilo (Quezon 3rd District)
- Sy-Alvarado, Jose Antonio (Bulacan 1st District)
- Tambunting, Gustavo (Parañaque 2nd District
- Tan, Angelina (Quezon 4th District)
- Tan, Milagrosa (Samar 2nd District)
- Tan, Shernee (KUSUG TAUSUG)
- Tejada, Jose (Cotabato 3rd District)
- Teves, Arnulfo (Negros Oriental 3rd District)
- Tiangco, Toby (Navotas)
- Ting, Randolph (Cagayan 3rd District)
- Tolentino, Abraham (Cavite 7th District)
- Torres-Gomez, Lucy (Leyte 4th District)
- Treñas, Jerry (Iloilo City)
- Tugna, Sherwin (CIBAC)
- Tupas, Raul (Iloilo 5th District)
- Ty, Arnel (LPGMA)
- Umali, Reynaldo (Oriental Mindoro 2nd District)
- Unabia, Peter (Misamis Oriental 1st District)
- Ungab, Alberto (Davao City 3rd District)
- Unico, Renato Jr (Camarines Norte 1st District)
- Uy, Juliette (Misamis Oriental 2nd District)
- Uy, Rolando (Cagayan de Oro 1st District)
- Uybarreta, Carlos (1-CARE)
- Vargas, Alfred (Quezon City 5th District)
- Velasco, Lord Allan (Marinduque)
- Velasco-Catera, (MATA)
- Veloso, Vicente (Leyte 3rd District)
- Villanueva, Noel (Tarlac 3rd District)
- Villaraza-Suarez, Anna Marie (ALONA)
- Villarica, Linabelle Ruth (Bulacan 4th District)
- Violago, Micaela (Nueva Ecija 2nd District)
- Yap, Arthur (Bohol 3rd District)
- Yap, Melecio (Negros Occidental 1st District)
- Yap, Victor (Tarlac 2nd District)
- Yu, Divina Grace (Zamboanga del Sur 1st District)
- Zamora, Maria Carmen (Compostela Valley 1st District)
- Zamora, Ronaldo (San Juan)
Voted NO to Hb 4727
- Abaya, Francis (Cavite, 1st District)
- Acosta-Alba, Maria Lourdes (Bukidnon, 1st District)
- Aggabao, Maria Lourdes (Isabela, 4th District)
- Alejano, Gary (Magdalo)
- Amatong, Isagani (Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District)
- Atienza Jr, Jose "Lito" (Buhay)
- Bag-ao, Kaka (Dinagat Islands)
- Baguilat, Teddy Jr (Ifugao)
- Banal, Jorge (Quezon City 3rd District)
- Belmonte, Jose Christopher (Quezon City 6th District)
- Billones, Emmanuel (Capiz 1st District)
- Bolilia, Lianda (Batangas 4th District)
- Bordado, Gabriel Jr (Camarines Sur 3rd District)
- Brosas, Arlene (Gabriela Women's Party)
- Casilao, Ariel (Anakpawis)
- Castro, France (ACT Teachers)
- Chavez, Cecilia Leonila (Butil)
- Daza, Raul (Northern Samar 1st District)
- De Jesus, Emmi (Gabriela Women's Party)
- Del Mar, Raul (Cebu City 1st District)
- Elago, Sarah (Kabataan)
- Erice, Edgar (Caloocan City 2nd District)
- Escudero, Evelina (Sorsogon 1st District)
- Ferrer, Juliet (Negros Occidental 4th District)
- Flores, Florencio Jr (Bukidnon 2nd District)
- Fortun, Lawrence (Agusan del Norte 1st District)
- Fortuno, Salvio (Camarines Sur 5th District)
- Garcia, Jose Enrique III (Bataan 2nd District)
- Go, Mark (Baguio City)
- Lacson, Virgilio (Manila Teachers)
- Lagman, Edcel (Albay 1st District)
- Limkaichong, Jocelyn (Negros Oriental 1st District)
- Lopez, Manuel (Manila 1st District)
- Macapagal-Arroyo, Gloria (Pampanga 2nd District)
- Maceda, Edward Vera (Manila 4th District)
- Marcoleta, Rodante (1-SAGIP)
- Marcos, Imelda (Ilocos Norte 2nd District)
- Mending, Makmod Jr (AMIN)
- Paduano, Joseph (Abang Lingkod)
- Panotes, Marisol (Camarines Norte 2nd District)
- Pichay, Prospero Jr (Surigao del Sur 1st District)
- Ramirez-Sato, Josephine (Occidental Mindoro)
- Rocamora, Ramon (Siquijor)
- Roque, Harry Jr (Kabayan)
- Salon, Orestes (AGRI)
- Santos-Recto, Vilma (Batangas, 6th District)
- Tinio, Antonio (ACT Teachers)
- Turabin-Hataman, Sitti (AMIN)
- Vargas-Alfonso, Baby Aline (Cagayan, 2nd District)
- Velarde, Mariano Michael Jr (Buhay)
- Vergara, Rosanna (Nueva Ecija, 3rd District)
- Villarin, Tom (Akbayan)
- Zarate, Carlos Isagani (Bayan Muna)
- Zubiri, Manuel (Bukidnon 3rd District)
Abstained from voting
- Abellanosa, Rodrigo (Cebu City 2nd District)
Absent
- Abad, Henedina (Batanes)
- Aglipay-Villar, Emmeline (DIWA)
- Alcala, Vicente (Quezon 2nd District)
- Antonio, Michelle (AGBIAG)
- Barbers, Robert Ace (Surigao del Norte 2nd District)
- Cuaresma, Luisa (Nueva Vizcaya)
- Cueva, Leo (Negros Occidental 2nd District)
- Enerio-Cerilles, Aurora (Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District)
- Espino, Amado Jr (Pangasinan 5th District)
- Fernando, Bayani (Marikina City 1st District)
- Floirendo, Antonio (Davao del Norte 2nd District)
- Fuentebella, Arnulfo (Camarins Sur 4th District)
- Garbin, Alfredo Jr (AKO Bicol)
- Lee, Delphine (AGRI)
- Mangudadatu, Suharto (Sultan Kudarat 1st District)
- Mendoza, Raymond (TUCP)
- Nolasco, Ramon (Cagayan 1st District)
- Ong, Henry (Leyte 2nd District)
- Romero, Michael (1PACMAN)
- Romualdez, Yedda (Leyte 1st District)
- Villafuerte, Luis Jr (Camarines Sur 2nd District)
After HB 4727’s approval on 3rd and final reading at the House, the measure will be transmitted to the Senate for another 3 readings. – Mara Cepeda/Rappler.com