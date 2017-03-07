(UPDATED) A total of 217 lawmakers voted in favor of the measure while 54 voted against it and 1 abstained

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The House of Representatives passed on 3rd and final reading the bill that seeks the return of the death penalty on Tuesday, March 7.

A total of 217 lawmakers voted in favor of House Bill Number 4727, while 54 voted against it and 1 abstained. A total of 257 out of 293 congressmen were present in the voting.

The bill seeks to allow judges to punish perpetrators of certain drug-related crimes with either life imprisonment or death. The bill allows the execution to be done either through hanging, firing squad, or lethal injection.

The district and party-list representatives were called alphabetically to voice their votes. After the bill was approved, they were allowed to explain their votes during plenary.

Here is a list of House members and their votes:

Voted YES to HB 4727

Abayon, Harlin Neil (Aangat Tayo) Abu, Raneo (Batangas 2nd District) Abueg, Frederick (Palawan 2nd District) Acharon , Pedro Jr (South Cotabato 1st District) Acop, Romeo (Antipolo 2nd District) Acosta, Gil (Palawan 3rd District) Adiong, Ansaruddin AM (Lanao del Sur 1st District) Advincula, Alex (Cavite 3rd District) Agarao, Benjamin Jr (Laguna 4th District) Albano, Rodolfo III (Isabela 1st District) Almario, Joel (Davao Oriental 2nd District) Almonte, Jorge (Misamis Occidental 1st District) Alonte-Naguiat, Marlyn (Biñan City) Alvarez, Franz (Palawan 1st District) Alvarez, Mercedes (Negros Occidental 6th District) Alvarez, Pantaleon (Davao del Norte 1st District) Amante, Erlpe (Agusan del Norte 2nd District) Andaya, Rolando Jr (Camarines Sur 1st District) Angara-Castillo, Bellaflor (Aurora) Antonino-Nadres, Magnolio (Nueva Ecija 4th District) Aragones, Sol (Laguna 3rd District) Arbison, Abdulmunir (Sulu 2nd District) Arcillas-Nazareno, Arlene (Laguna 1st Distrct) Arenas, Rosemarie (Pangasinan 3rd District) Aumentado, Erico (Bohol 2nd District) Bagatsing, Cristal (Manila 5th District) Barzaga, Jennifer (Cavite 4th District) Bataoil, Leopoldo (Pangasinan 2nd District) Batocabe, Rodel (AKO Bicol) Bautista-Bandigan, Lorna (Davao Occidental) Belaro, Salvador Jr (1-Ang Edukasyon) Belmonte, Feliciano Jr (Quezon City 4th District) Belmonte, Ricardo Jr (Serbisyo sa Bayan Party) Benitez, Alfredo (Negros Occidental 3rd District) Bernos, Joseph (Abra) Bertiz, John (ACTS-OFW) Biazon, Ruffy (Muntinlupa) Biron, Ferjenel (Iloilo 4th District) Bondoc, Juan Pablo (Pampanga 4th District) Bravo, Anthony (COOP-NATCCO) Bulut-Begtang, Eleanor (Apayao) Cagas, Mercedes (Davao del Sur) Calderon, Peter John (Cebu 7th District) Calixto-Rubiano, Emi (Pasay City) Caminero, Wilfredo (Cebu 2nd District) Campos, Luis (Makati City 2nd District) Canama, Sabiniano (COOP-NATCCO) Cari, Jose Carlos (Leyte 5th District) Castelo, Winston, (Quezon City 2nd District) Castro, Fredenil (Capiz 2nd District) Catamco, Nancy (Cotabato 2nd District) Cayetano, Pia (Taguig 2nd District) Celeste, Jesus (Pangasinan 1st District) Cerafica, Arnel (Taguig-Pateros) Chipeco, Joaquin Jr (Laguna 2nd District) Co, Christopher (AKO Bicol) Cojuangco, Charlie (Tarlac 1st District) Collantes, Maria Theresa (Batangas 3rd District) Cortes, Jonas (Cebu 6th District) Cortuna, Julieta (A TEACHER) Cosalan, Ronald (Benguet) Crisologo, Vincent (Quezon City 1st District) Cua, Dakila (Quirino) Cuaresma, Luisa Lloren (Nueva Vizcaya) Cueva, Leo (Negros Occidental 2nd District) Dalipe, Manuel (Zamboanga City 2nd District) Dalog, Maximo (Mountain Province) De Venecia, Christopher (Pangasinan 4th District) De Vera, Eugene (Arts Business and Science Professionals) Defensor, Arthur Jr (Iloilo 3rd District) Del Rosario, Monsour (Makati 1st District) Deloso-Montalla, Cheryl (Zambales 2nd District) Dimaporo, Abdullah (Lanao del Norte 2nd District) Dimaporo, Mohamad Khalid (Lanao del Norte 1st District) Duavit, Michael John (Rizal 1st District) Durano VI, Ramon (Cebu 5th District) Dy, Napoleon (Isabela 3rd District) Enverga, Trina (Quezon 1st District) Eriguel, Sandra (La Union 2nd District) Ermita-Buhain, Eileen (Batangas 1st District) Espina, Rogelio (Biliran) Espinosa-Bravo, Maria Vida (Masbate 1st District) Estrella, Conrado III (Abono) Eusebio, Richard (Pasig City) Evardone, Ben (Eastern Samar) Fariñas, Rodolfo (Ilocos Norte 1st District) Ferrer, Luis IV (Cavite 6th District) Ferriol-Pascual, Abigail (KALINGA) Garcia, Gwendolyn (Cebu 3rd District) Garcia-Albano, Mylene (Davao City 2nd District) Garin, Oscar Jr (Iloilo 1st District) Garin, Sharon (AAMBIS-OWA) Gasataya, Greg (Bacolod) Gatchalian, Weslie (Valenzuela) Geron, Rico (AGAP) Go, Ana Cristina (Isabela 2nd District) Gonzaga, Ruwel Peter (Compostela Valley 2nd District) Gonzales Alexandria (Mandaluyong) Gonzales, Aurelio Jr (Pampanga 3rd District) Gonzalez, Fernando (Albay 3rd District) Gorriceta, Arcadio (Iloilo 2nd District) Gullas, Gerald Jr (Cebu 1st District) Hernandez, Ferdinand (South Cotabato 2nd District) Herrera-Dy, Bernadette (Bagong Henerasyon) Hofer, Dulce (Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District) Jalosjos, Seth (Zamboanga del Norte 1st District) Javier, Paolo (Antique) Kho, Elisa (Masbate 2nd District) Khonghun, Jeffrey (Zambales 1st District) Labadlabad, Glona (Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District) Lanete, Scott (Masbate 3rd District) Laogan, Dennis (Ang Kabuhayan) Lazatin, Carmelo II (Pampanga 1st District) Leachon, Doy (Oriental Mindoro 1st District) Lobregat, Celso (Zamboanga City 1st District) Lopez, Benhur Jr (YACAP) Lopez, Carlo (Manila 2nd District) Loyola, Roy (Cavite 5th District) Madrona, Emmanuel (Romblon) Malapitan, Dale (Caloocan City 1st District) Manalo, Jesulit (ANGKLA) Mangaoang, Allen Jesse (Kalinga) Mangudadatu, Zajid (Maguindanao) Mariño, Mario (Batangas 5th District) Marquez, Carlito (Aklan) Martinez, Eric (Valenzuela 2nd District) Matugas, Francisco Jose II (Surigao del Norte 1st District) Mercado, Roger (Southern Leyte) Mirasol, Alejandro (Negros Occidental 5th District) Montoro, Teodoro (AASENSO) Nava, Maria Lucille (Guimaras) Nieto, John Marvin (Manila 3rd District) Noel, Victoria (An Waray) Nograles, Jericho, (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta) Nograles, Karlo (Davao City) Nuñez-Malanyaon, Corazon (Davao Oriental 1st District) Oaminal, Henry (Misamis Occidental 2nd District) Ocampo, Rosenda (Manila 6th District) Olivarez, Eric (Parañaque 1st District) Ong, Edwin (Northern Samar 2nd District) Ortega, Pablo (La Union 1st District) Ortega, Vini Nola (Abono) Pacquiao, Rogelio (Sarangani) Palma, Wilter II (Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District) Pancho, Gavini (Bulacan 2nd District) Panganiban, Jose Jr (ANAC-IP) Papandayan, Mauyag Jr (Lanao del Sur 2nd District) Pimentel, Johnny (Surigao del Sur 2nd District) Pineda, Enrico (1PACMAN) Plaza, Maria Valentina (Agusan del Sur 1st District) Plaza-Mellana, Evelyn (Agusan del Sur 2nd District) Primcias-Agabas, Marlyn (Pangasinan 6th District) Quimbo, Miro (Marikina City 2nd District) Radaza, Aileen (Lapu-Lapu City) Ramos, Deogracias Jr (Sorsogon 2nd District) Relampagos, Rene (Bohol 1st District) Revilla, Strike (Cavite 2nd District) Roa-Puno, Cristina (Antipolo 1st District) Robes, Florida (San Jose del Monte) Rodriguez, Isidro Jr (Rizal 2nd District) Rodriguez, Maximo Jr (Cagayan de Oro 2nd District) Roman, Geraldine (Bataan 1st District) Romualdo, Xavier Jesus (Camiguin) Roque, Rogelio (Bukidnon 4th District) Sacdalan, Jesus (Cotabato 1st District) Sagarbarria, (Negros Oriental 2nd District) Sahali, Ruby (Tawi-Tawi) Salceda, Joey (Albay 2nd District) Salimbangon, Benhur (Cebu 4th District) Salo, Ron (Kabayan) Sambar, Mark (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta) Sandoval, Federico (Malabon) Sarmiento, Cesar (Catanduanes) Sarmiento, Edgar (Samar 1st District) Savellano, Deogracias Victor (Ilocos Sur 1st District) Sema, Bai Sandra (Maguindanao 1st District) Siao, Frederick (Iligan) Silverio, Lorna (Bulacan 3rd District) Suansing, Estrellita (Nueva Ecija 1st District) Suansing, Horacio Jr (Sultan Kudarat 2nd District) Suarez, Danilo (Quezon 3rd District) Sy-Alvarado, Jose Antonio (Bulacan 1st District) Tambunting, Gustavo (Parañaque 2nd District Tan, Angelina (Quezon 4th District) Tan, Milagrosa (Samar 2nd District) Tan, Shernee (KUSUG TAUSUG) Tejada, Jose (Cotabato 3rd District) Teves, Arnulfo (Negros Oriental 3rd District) Tiangco, Toby (Navotas) Ting, Randolph (Cagayan 3rd District) Tolentino, Abraham (Cavite 7th District) Torres-Gomez, Lucy (Leyte 4th District) Treñas, Jerry (Iloilo City) Tugna, Sherwin (CIBAC) Tupas, Raul (Iloilo 5th District) Ty, Arnel (LPGMA) Umali, Reynaldo (Oriental Mindoro 2nd District) Unabia, Peter (Misamis Oriental 1st District) Ungab, Alberto (Davao City 3rd District) Unico, Renato Jr (Camarines Norte 1st District) Uy, Juliette (Misamis Oriental 2nd District) Uy, Rolando (Cagayan de Oro 1st District) Uybarreta, Carlos (1-CARE) Vargas, Alfred (Quezon City 5th District) Velasco, Lord Allan (Marinduque) Velasco-Catera, (MATA) Veloso, Vicente (Leyte 3rd District) Villanueva, Noel (Tarlac 3rd District) Villaraza-Suarez, Anna Marie (ALONA) Villarica, Linabelle Ruth (Bulacan 4th District) Violago, Micaela (Nueva Ecija 2nd District) Yap, Arthur (Bohol 3rd District) Yap, Melecio (Negros Occidental 1st District) Yap, Victor (Tarlac 2nd District) Yu, Divina Grace (Zamboanga del Sur 1st District) Zamora, Maria Carmen (Compostela Valley 1st District) Zamora, Ronaldo (San Juan)

Voted NO to Hb 4727

Abaya, Francis (Cavite, 1st District) Acosta-Alba, Maria Lourdes (Bukidnon, 1st District) Aggabao, Maria Lourdes (Isabela, 4th District) Alejano, Gary (Magdalo) Amatong, Isagani (Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District) Atienza Jr, Jose "Lito" (Buhay) Bag-ao, Kaka (Dinagat Islands) Baguilat, Teddy Jr (Ifugao) Banal, Jorge (Quezon City 3rd District) Belmonte, Jose Christopher (Quezon City 6th District) Billones, Emmanuel (Capiz 1st District) Bolilia, Lianda (Batangas 4th District) Bordado, Gabriel Jr (Camarines Sur 3rd District) Brosas, Arlene (Gabriela Women's Party) Casilao, Ariel (Anakpawis) Castro, France (ACT Teachers) Chavez, Cecilia Leonila (Butil) Daza, Raul (Northern Samar 1st District) De Jesus, Emmi (Gabriela Women's Party) Del Mar, Raul (Cebu City 1st District) Elago, Sarah (Kabataan) Erice, Edgar (Caloocan City 2nd District) Escudero, Evelina (Sorsogon 1st District) Ferrer, Juliet (Negros Occidental 4th District) Flores, Florencio Jr (Bukidnon 2nd District) Fortun, Lawrence (Agusan del Norte 1st District) Fortuno, Salvio (Camarines Sur 5th District) Garcia, Jose Enrique III (Bataan 2nd District) Go, Mark (Baguio City) Lacson, Virgilio (Manila Teachers) Lagman, Edcel (Albay 1st District) Limkaichong, Jocelyn (Negros Oriental 1st District) Lopez, Manuel (Manila 1st District) Macapagal-Arroyo, Gloria (Pampanga 2nd District) Maceda, Edward Vera (Manila 4th District) Marcoleta, Rodante (1-SAGIP) Marcos, Imelda (Ilocos Norte 2nd District) Mending, Makmod Jr (AMIN) Paduano, Joseph (Abang Lingkod) Panotes, Marisol (Camarines Norte 2nd District) Pichay, Prospero Jr (Surigao del Sur 1st District) Ramirez-Sato, Josephine (Occidental Mindoro) Rocamora, Ramon (Siquijor) Roque, Harry Jr (Kabayan) Salon, Orestes (AGRI) Santos-Recto, Vilma (Batangas, 6th District) Tinio, Antonio (ACT Teachers) Turabin-Hataman, Sitti (AMIN) Vargas-Alfonso, Baby Aline (Cagayan, 2nd District) Velarde, Mariano Michael Jr (Buhay) Vergara, Rosanna (Nueva Ecija, 3rd District) Villarin, Tom (Akbayan) Zarate, Carlos Isagani (Bayan Muna) Zubiri, Manuel (Bukidnon 3rd District)

Abstained from voting

Abellanosa, Rodrigo (Cebu City 2nd District)

Absent

Abad, Henedina (Batanes) Aglipay-Villar, Emmeline (DIWA) Alcala, Vicente (Quezon 2nd District) Antonio, Michelle (AGBIAG) Barbers, Robert Ace (Surigao del Norte 2nd District) Cuaresma, Luisa (Nueva Vizcaya) Cueva, Leo (Negros Occidental 2nd District) Enerio-Cerilles, Aurora (Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District) Espino, Amado Jr (Pangasinan 5th District) Fernando, Bayani (Marikina City 1st District) Floirendo, Antonio (Davao del Norte 2nd District) Fuentebella, Arnulfo (Camarins Sur 4th District) Garbin, Alfredo Jr (AKO Bicol) Lee, Delphine (AGRI) Mangudadatu, Suharto (Sultan Kudarat 1st District) Mendoza, Raymond (TUCP) Nolasco, Ramon (Cagayan 1st District) Ong, Henry (Leyte 2nd District) Romero, Michael (1PACMAN) Romualdez, Yedda (Leyte 1st District) Villafuerte, Luis Jr (Camarines Sur 2nd District)

After HB 4727’s approval on 3rd and final reading at the House, the measure will be transmitted to the Senate for another 3 readings. – Mara Cepeda/Rappler.com