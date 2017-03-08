Check out Rick Rocamora's images of Filipino women from the market to the malls

MANILA, Philippines – In these photos, photojournalist Rick Rocamora captures the many faces of Filipino women – from working women at the Legazpi Village Sunday market in Makati to a volleyball player to job recruiters.

This collection of images is from Rocamora’s Balikbayan Journal. We are republishing them on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8.

Rocamora used Fujifilm XPro2 and lenses for this project.

– Rappler.com