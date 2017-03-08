IN PHOTOS: The brave, the women
Check out Rick Rocamora's images of Filipino women from the market to the malls
Published 7:00 PM, March 08, 2017
Updated 7:05 PM, March 08, 2017
MEMORY. Luzviminda Marasigan Agregado at the Bahay ng Alumni at UP shares the plight of his brother who was tortured during Martial Law. Photo by Rick Rocamora
MANILA, Philippines – In these photos, photojournalist Rick Rocamora captures the many faces of Filipino women – from working women at the Legazpi Village Sunday market in Makati to a volleyball player to job recruiters.
This collection of images is from Rocamora’s Balikbayan Journal. We are republishing them on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8.
Rocamora used Fujifilm XPro2 and lenses for this project.
HELP IN THE HOUSE. A housemaid in an errand for coffee and breakfast. Photo by Rick Rocamora
JUETENG COLLECTOR. Jueteng, an illegal numbers game, is played in many parts of the Philippines and has been a source of additional income for rural families. Photo by Rick Rocamora
MANNING THE MALLS. Sales clerks in shopping malls are trained to have "white teeth smiles" when they greet customers. Photo by Rick Rocamora
COME ON BOARD. A shipping lines recruiter at Luneta where hundreds show up every day looking for jobs. Photo by Rick Rocamora
WAIT. Customer Care assistants wait for customers at Bijinza, Legaspi Village in Makati. Photo by Rick Rocamora
BALLS. Maria Lina Isabel Molde, rookie member of the UP Fighting Maroons Volleyball team. Molde was a member of The U17 Philippine Asean team and a top scorer. Photo by Rick Rocamora
IN FLIGHT. Alexa Zenica Chua, 21-year-old flight attendant for Cebu Pacific. A graduate of the Ateneo de Zamboanga, her Cebu Pacific stint is her first job. Photo by Rick Rocamora
– Rappler.com