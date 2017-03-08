Two drainage projects worth a total of P4.7 million were awarded in 2011 without authorization from the Sangguniang Panlungsod

MANILA, Philippines – Former Caloocan City mayor Enrico "Recom" Echiverri was charged with two counts of graft before the Sandiganbayan over two drainage projects during his term.

Echiverri, as well as former city accountant Edna Centeno and former budget officer Jesus Garcia, were charged for awarding a total of P4.7 million worth of contracts to two companies without authorization from the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The first project, worth P2.75 million, was awarded to EV & E Construction (EVEC) on May 19, 2011 for the improvement of the drainage system at Pleasant View Subdivision in Barangay 165.

The second project, worth P1.96 million, was awarded to Golden 3T Construction on May 26, 2011 for the improvement of the drainage system at Amparo Subdivision in Barangay 179.

Centeno and Garcia were also charged with two counts of falsification of documents for stating in the Allotment and Obligation Slip that funds had been appropriated for the projects, when in fact no budget had been allotted. – Rappler.com