Who decides who lives? Lawmakers explain death penalty votes
MANILA, Philippines – It took the House of Representatives 8 months to pass on 3rd and final reading the bill reimposing the death penalty.
House Bill 4727 – which seeks to give judges the option to punish with life imprisonment or death 7 drug offenses – got 217 congressmen voting yes, 54 voting no, and only 1 absention on Tuesday, March 7.
The House leadership gave lawmakers 3 minutes each to explain their vote, if they wished.
The measure will be transmitted to the Senate for another 3 readings. It is expected to be challenged in the upper chamber, with Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III saying the vote could go either way. (READ: Pimentel on death penalty: 'Close fight' in the Senate) – Mara Cepeda/Rappler.com