IN PHOTOS: International Women's Day 2017
Women's organizations march along the streets of Manila calling for an end to violence against women and to extrajudicial killings. They also seek to oppose the death penalty bill.
Published 10:26 PM, March 08, 2017
Updated 10:29 PM, March 08, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Various groups and individuals marked the commemoration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, with rallies and protests.
Women organizations march along the streets of Manila calling for an end to violence against the gender, end to extra judicial killings and their opposition to the the death penalty bill.
Here are some highlights of the March 8 marches, in photos:
STARTING EARLY. Women's group KAISA KA kick-off the Womens Day rally with a program at Plaza Miranda, Quiapo. All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler
STOP THE KILLINGS. A woman protester portray a 'salvage' victim during the Plaza Miranda rally.
#WOMENSTRIKE. Womens group Gabriela stage their own rally at the US Embassy.
BLOCKING FORCE. The embassy marchers were met by the police, who mostly were women.
WITH MEN. After a program at the US Embassy, the group marched towards Malacanang with male activists joining them.
JOBS, LAND, JUSTICE AND PEACE. Women farmers belong to the group AMIHAN were also present in the Mendiola rally
–Rappler.com