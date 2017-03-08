Women's organizations march along the streets of Manila calling for an end to violence against women and to extrajudicial killings. They also seek to oppose the death penalty bill.

MANILA, Philippines – Various groups and individuals marked the commemoration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, with rallies and protests.

Here are some highlights of the March 8 marches, in photos:

