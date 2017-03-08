CIBAC Representative Sherwin Tugna says his party approved the death penalty bill 'with an understanding' it will be supported by government's efforts to address corruption in the police and judiciary

The House of Representatives approved on 3rd and final reading the death penalty bill on Tuesday, March 7 with a vote of 217-54-1.

Congressmen were given a chance to explain their votes before the plenary. Among them was CIBAC Representative Sherwin Tugna, who voted in favor of House Bill 4727.

Here is the full text of Tugna's speech as provided by his office.

***

We in CIBAC Party-List vote yes on House Bill Number 4727 with an understanding that its passage will be supported by government and administration’s efforts to address the inefficiencies and corruption in police and prosecutorial functions, and to reform the judicial and correctional systems in the country. Our vote arose from the party’s extensive consultations with our constituents on the ground level to ensure that we are able to express the true sentiment of our votes. An overwhelming number agree to the imposition of death penalty for those who committed high level drug offenses provided the necessary reforms are instituted to ascertain that justice is properly served. We accept that here in our country, there are many inadequacies and inefficiencies in the processes and in the training of the concerned government officials, as well as threats of corruption in the prosecutorial, correctional and judicial systems of our government. And as the said bill will reimpose death penalty, there is a strong need to ensure that the government will give the necessary training and education, as well as instill commitment to sworn duties and adherence to truth and justice of all people involved in the process to determine whether an accused is guilty or not.

Only by doing this, we are assured that the rationale behind the reimposition of death penalty is achieved. We voted yes on the understanding and on the hope that there are no wrongful convictions, and that we are looking forward to prosecution and conviction of only the most debased, high level drug offenses such as manufacturing, trading, importation of dangerous drugs. Not the poor people. And that the manufacturer, trader, importer be punished with the supreme penalty of death for the protection of our citizenry, our youth, and our future generation. – Rappler.com