DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The dance instructor of Presidential sister Jocellyn Duterte-Villarica surfaced on Facebook saying he was very much alive.

Retired Senior Police Office 3 Arthur Lascañas, a self-confessed leader of the shadowy Davao Death Squad (DDS) in a Senate Investigation revealed on Monday, March 6, he was with another DDS member, Edgar Matobato, when they abducted, killed and buried Jocellyn's dance instructor. (TIMELINE: Witness lists killings allegedly 'ordered by Duterte')

Hours after his revelation, Ruben Borja Baguio, the dance instructor of Jocellyn Duterte-Villarica, posted on Facebook to tell people he was alive.

Addressing Lascañas and Matobato on his Facebook post, Baguio said, "Anong problema nyo? Ayusin nyo yang mga style inyo! Wala na talaga kayong magawa at masabi? Pati nanahimik kong buhay inuusisa nyo! I am Ruben Borja Baguio, yes, buhay ako! Totoong D.I. ako ni ma'am Jocellyn Duterte, anong masama sa trabaho ko? At i want to clarify sa lahat ng makakabasa sa post ko na HINDI TOTOONG PINATAY AKO! Buhay na Buhay po ako. nagtratrabaho ako ng marangal kaya please lang stop the issue."

("What is your problem? Fix your style! Have you nothing better to do or say? You are digging into even my peaceful life! I am Ruben Borja Baguio, yes, I am alive! true, I am a D.I. of ma'am Jocellyn Duterte, what's wrong with my work? ? and I want to clarify to everyone reading this post IT IS NOT TRUE THAT I WAS KILLED! I am very much alive. Decently working, so please stop the issue.")

Duterte-Villarica answered Lascañas through her own Facebook post, saying, "I am at this very moment listening at the senate hearing of Lascañas on the alleged EJK of President Duterte...it is nothing but a farce and Trillanes' biggest showbiz career."

"90% sa sinabi ni Edgar Matobato ay totoo. Andoon ako pag-abduct sa Dance Instructor na nanloko sa kapatid ni Mayor na si Jocellyn Duterte" ... yan ang sinabi ni Lascañas." (90% of Edgar Matobato's statement is true. I was there during the abduction of the Dance Instructor who duped the Mayor's sister Jocellyn Duterte"...that's what Lascañas said).

"Hahahaha... Buhay na buhay po yong Dance Instructor na sinasabi nila!!! Ang pangalan po niya ay si Ruben Borja Baguio..." (Hahaha... The dance instructor they are referring to is very much alive!! His name is Ruben Borja Baguio...), she added.

Duterte-Villarica went on to say, "Sen. Trillanes pag kumuha na naman kayo ng ibang witness, siguraduhin mong certified true and correct. Mukha na kayong tanga! ... Sinasayang nyo yong sinasahod sa iyo ng taong-bayan. Good luck na lang sa susunod na sequel mo sa DDS!"

(Trillanes better get another witness, make sure he is certified true and correct. You look dumb! You are wasting people's money, Good luck to your sequel on the DDS.)

Senator Panfilo Lacson, chair of the Committee on Peace and Order who conducted the first and last hearing about the Lascañas testimony adjourned the senate investigation saying "many senators doubt his testimonies, we noted inconsistencies."

Reacting to the news, Lascañas told Rappler he merely followed orders of SPO4 Sonny Buenaventura, known to be close to President Rodrigo Duterte. He was merely told by Buenaventura they were supposed to abduct the dance instructor of the former Davao mayor's sister.

Lascañas said it was possible Baguio was a different dance instructor or that they got the wrong man at the time. – Rappler.com