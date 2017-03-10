The Philippine government gives assurances that it will continue to assert sovereignty over the 13-million-hectare area

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang expressed concern after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a Chinese survey ship was spotted in Benham Rise, off the coast of Aurora province.

"We are concerned about the presence of a Chinese ship in Benham Rise, which has been recognized by the United Nations as part of the Philippines," said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella in a statement on Friday, March 10.

"The Department of National Defense has already notified the Department of Foreign Affairs regarding this matter as we continue to assert our sovereignty over our territory," he added.

Lorenzana said on Thursday, March 9, that a Chinese survey ship was seen plying the territory last year for as long as 3 months.

He gave assurances that security forces would see to it that no Chinese ship will return to the area.

"I ordered the Navy that if they see this service ship this year, start to accost them and drive them away from the eastern side of the Philippines," Lorenzana had said.

The interest of the Chinese in Benham Rise comes amid warmer ties between Beijing and Manila, due to efforts of President Rodrigo Duterte to ease tensions caused by the international arbitral award on the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) that nullified China's 9-dash line.

China, which claims almost all of the disputed sea, refuses to recognize the award.

Duterte has promised China he will not raise the award any time soon, preferring to improve diplomatic and economic ties first.

He had also expressed willingness to share the West Philippine Sea's natural resources, like oil, with China.

Benham Rise is on the other side of Luzon, in the country's eastern border, and is part of the Pacific Ocean.

It is a 13-million-hectare area, larger than the entire Luzon island, that was confirmed as part of the Philippines' continental shelf and territory in April 2012. (READ: Filipinos conquer new territory: Benham Rise)

Based on initial samplings in the area, Benham Rise is thought to keep a large amount of heavy metals like manganese, which would help in the production of steel, among other things.

Benham Rise is also potentially a rich source of natural gas. – Rappler.com