MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Taguig City Judge Louis Acosta as the new associate justice of the Court of Appeals (CA).

The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Friday, March 10, it received Acosta's appointment papers dated March 2.

Acosta will fill the post CA Associate Justice Agnes Carpio vacated on December 1, 2016.

Acosta was one of the 6 nominees that made it to the shortlist released by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) last December.

He is the younger brother of CA Associate Justice Francisco Acosta, according to a Philippine Star report. The older Acosta, the report said, is Duterte's classmate at the San Beda College of Law.

Under the Constitution, the JBC is mandated to vet and recommend to the President nominees for vacancies in the Supreme Court and lower courts, as well as the Office of the Ombudsman. – Rappler.com