In his first one-on-one interview as DFA chief, acting Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo talks about geopolitics and what's it like to be reared at home by diplomats

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has named Enrique Manalo, a seasoned career diplomat, to head the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) after lawmakers rejected former secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr.

Rappler talks to Manalo, the acting secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), about foreign policy and plans for the department. The son of two ambassadors, Manalo also recounts his lessons growing up in a home of diplomats.

This is Manalo's first one-on-one interview since he replaced Yasay on Thursday, March 9.

Manalo, who has worked at the DFA for nearly 4 decades, is one of the Philippines' most respected career diplomats.

He was previously DFA undersecretary for policy and former Philippine ambassador to the UK, among others. (READ: New Foreign Secretary Manalo: DFA will continue to serve)

