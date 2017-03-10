The flooding, caused by heavy rainfall, affects 11 barangays in Lamitan City

MANILA, Philippines – Some 1,490 households in 11 barangays of Lamitan City in Basilan are left isolated or in need of relief goods and aid. They are deep in floods caused by heavy rainfall, the Lamitan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Friday, March 10.

The local council sent out quick response and rescue teams, as well as prepared resources for relief operations in the various barangays.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) also deployed more than 100 policemen to Lamitan to aid in rescue operations.

National weather service Pagasa issued rainfall warnings for Basilan and other parts of Mindanao on Thursday, March 8, noting a steadily worsening rainfall situation in the area.

According to the latest Friday forecast, however, only isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in the area. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com