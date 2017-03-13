Stories from across the Philippines on Monday, March 13

15-year-olds can now join government's summer job program

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) has lowered to 15 years old, from the previous 18, the minimum age for students to land summer jobs at government offices, aiming to accommodate senior high school students.

Trainees under the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) will be employed at the DepEd for 40 working days under the supervision of the Youth Formation Division.

Qualifications: 1) student/out-of-school youth at least 15 years old but not more than 24 years old; 2) must be enrolled this school year (in school) / must have the intention to enroll next school year (out-of-school); 3) the combined annual net income of both parents, including his/her own income if any, must not exceed P143,000; 4) Student must have obtained at least an average passing grade during the last school year/term attended; and 5) Must possess office skills such as knowledge in computer applications.

Requirements: 1) SPES application form; 2) birth certificate (certified true copy); and 3) photocopy of the latest Income Tax Return of parents or certification issued by BIR that the parents are exempted from payment of tax, or Original Certificate of Indigence, or Original Certificate of Low Income issued by the barangay.

Applications will be accepted until March 27.

Submit your application form and requirements in a brown envelope to the Office of the Youth Formation Division, 3rd Floor, Mabini Building, DepEd Central Office, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City. You may also scan and send application and requirements (zip file SPES2017) to blss.yfd@deped.gov.ph. – Rappler.com

March 13-15 is pre-registration days for OWWA's job fair for Saudi OFWs

MANILA – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will conduct from March 13 to 15 a pre-registration activity for its March 28 job and livelihood fair for overseas Filipino workers who have been dispalced from Saudi Arabia.

The activity will cater to OFWS residing in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon and who used to work in 9 big firms in Saudi: Mohammed al-Mojil Group (MMG), Saudi Bin Laden Group of Companies (SBG), Saudi Oger Ltd. (SOL), Mohammad Hameed Al-Bargash & Bros Trading & Construction, Aluminum Company (ALUMCO LLC), Rajeh H. Al Merri Contracting & Trading Company, Fawzi Salah-Al Nairani Contracting Company, Arabtec Construction LLC, and Real Estate Development and Investment Company.

20 recruitment agencies for overseas employment, and 20 employers for local job placement have been invited to the job fair, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said in press release.

Those who are interested may pre-register online at philjobnet.gov.ph, or bring their documents to the OWWA central office in Pasay City or the regional offices.

Job and livelihood fairs for displaced OFWs in Cebu will also be held on March 16-17 at the University of San Jose- Recoletos, Cebu City; on March 18 at the Cebu City Sports Center; and on March 20 at the Panphil B. Frasco Memorial Sports Complex and at Mandaue City Sports Complex. – Rappler.com

Customs bureau gives deconsolidators until March 31 to register

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced a March 31 deadline for air and sea freight forwarders to register with its Account Management Office (AMO) to "ensure that balikbayan boxes sent by Filipinos abroad are handled by legitimate deconsolidators," Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon said on Monday, March 13.

Deconsolidators are required to renew their registration every two years.

The forwarders need to submit the following documents: accomplished AMO application form; a list of consolidators with whom the applicant has existing service contracts; and a copy of individual service contract/s between the deconsolidator and the consolidator/s with all the annexes; a certified true copy of the registration or accreditation certificate from other government agencies; and an affidavit of undertaking.

Application forms and other details can be downloaded from the BOC website, www.customs.gov.ph – Rappler.com