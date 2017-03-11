Politicians, businessmen, and even athletes join alumni of the PNPA during their homecoming

CAVITE, Philippines – He showed up just in time for the traditional parade of his "adopted" class of 1987 at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) grounds here, and refused to be baited into commenting on current affairs.

Former vice president and defeated presidential bet Jejomar Binay joined senators and other public officials on Saturday, March 11, at the PNPA homecoming in Camp General Mariano Castañeda in Silang town.

Binay, an adopted member of the PNPA Class of 1987, tried his best to keep a low profile. “Paalam lang ako sa mga bro ko (I just need to talk to my classmates),” said the former vice president, who lost his 2016 presidential bid.

He refused to answer a reporter’s question about his assessment of the war on drugs of the man who defeated him, President Rodrigo Duterte.

Binay has been a fixture in the PNPA alumni homecoming, even serving as guest and honor and speaker several times while he was the sitting vice president.

His daughter, Senator Nancy Binay, also joined her adoptive class, the Class of 2005, during the parade.

The younger Binay isn’t the only senator in the class. Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, the ruling party PDP-Laban’s president, is also an "adopted" classmate of the “Marangal” Class of 2005.

Boxing legend Senator Manny Pacquiao also attended the alumni homecoming with his adoptive class, the “Patnubay” Class of 1995. Other adopted alumni of various classes included businessmen and even professional basketball player Alex Crisano.

The practice of “adopting” politicians happens both in the PNPA and the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

PNPA graduates enter the government bureaucracy as Inspectors of the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, or the Bureau of Fire Protection. The PMA, meanwhile, is where most commissioned officers of the military are from.

Classes typically make a collective decision on whether or not to adopt a certain personality into their class. – Rappler.com