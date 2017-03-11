The class sets itself apart for having 8 women in the Top 10, including valedictorian Rovi Martinez

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – On the eve of graduation day, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana led a recognition ceremony Saturday morning, March 11, for Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Salaknib Class of 2017.

The traditional dunking ceremony was held after the morning event. The graduating cadets were tickled, punched lightly, and thrown into the pool by underclassmen.

The dunking ceremony allows the underclassmen to symbolically "get even" for the physical tests that the graduating cadets subjected them to. The more underclassmen tickled a graduating a cadet, explained the alumni, the more appreciation they wanted to show for the training they received from the cadet.

The formal graduation ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12. President Rodrigo Duterte will be the keynote speaker. Vice President Leni Robredo is also expected to attend.

Here are photos taken at Fort Del Pilar Saturday. – Rappler.com