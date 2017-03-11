The maintenance repair is necessary, says CAAP, as the radar will be integrated with satellite-based communications and air traffic management systems that will be launched later this year

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Saturday, March 11, that the air traffic radar in Tagaytay City is back in full operation after maintenance repair.

In a statement on Saturday night, CAAP said it lifted at 10:30 pm the notice to airmen (NOTAM) on the temporary shutdown of the Tagaytay radar operations that began on March 6.

"The lifting of NOTAM transports back normal operations at the [Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA] from 32 flights per hour to 40 flights per hour," said CAAP.

Airlines canceled some flights from March 6 to 11 in response to the scheduled maintenance repair. CAAP on Friday afternoon, March 10, then extended the temporary shutdown up to 12 am of March 12, prompting airlines to cancel more flights.

Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, CAAP deputy director general for operations, assured the public that his agency is "doing its utmost best to provide safe, secure, and convenient air travel for everybody."

CAAP said the radar repair covered "the overhauling of antenna and replacement of its drive motor and rotary joint."

The repair was necessary, as the radar will be integrated with the satellite-based Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) systems that will be launched soon, added the agency.

The CNS/ATM systems, explained CAAP, "enable aircraft operators to meet their planned times of departure and arrival, and adhere to their preferred flight profiles with minimum constraints and without compromising agreed levels of safety."

The P9-billion CNS/ATM facility, assisted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will be turned over to CAAP management by main contractor Sumitomo-Thales JV by July, said the statement.

"When fully operational, the facility can monitor 80 percent of the Manila Flight Information Region as assigned to the Philippines by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)," CAAP said.

The Tagaytay radar is one of 3 used by CAAP in guiding flights approaching airports at NAIA and Clark International Airport. The other two radars are in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and in Mt Majic, Cebu City, said CAAP. – Rappler.com