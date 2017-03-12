The Human Rights Victims' Claims Board releases its initial list of Martial Law victims who can claim partial monetary reparations from the government

MANILA, Philippines – The Human Rights Victims' Claims Board (HRVCB), an independent body processing claims for damages of victims during Martial Law, released its initial list of claimants eligible for damage compensation.

Posted on HRVCB's Facebook page and its website on Saturday, March 11, the list contains 4,000 names of Martial Law victims who have been approved to claim partial monetary reparations from the government.



Aggrieved claimants must file their appeals within 10 days from the receipt of the Resilution of the Division to the Board en banc.

"The Board earlier announced that partial monetary reparation shall be distributed to the first 4,000 approved claimants. Before the actual distribution of the monetary award, possible appeals and oppositions have to be resolved by the Board en banc and the final list of eligible claimants published," said the HRVCB.

The distribution of the damage compensation is set for the 2nd quarter of 2017.

The 4,000 approved claims only represent a small part of the 75,730 total damage claims. So far, the board has adjudicated about 31,000 claims.

Created in 2013 by virtue of Republic Act (RA) 10368 or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013, the HRVCB has only until May 12 next year to finish the processing of the claims.

"The processing of monetary reparation of the first 4,000 eligible claims is being done simultaneously with the evaluation and deliberation of the remaining claims. We would like to assure all claimants that each claim is being evaluated based on the evidence submitted to the Board," said HRVCB Chairperson Lina Sarmiento.

Sarmiento told Rappler in an earlier interview that their lack of manpower, due to limited funds, hampers the processing of the claims. (READ: What the gov't still owes Martial Law victims)

RA 10368 only allows them to deduct P50 million annually from the P10 billion allocated to fund their operating expenses. They are calling for volunteers to help the HRVCB with legal work and documentation. – Rappler.com