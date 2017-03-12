IN PHOTOS: PMA Salaknib Class of 2017 graduation rites
A total of 167 cadets graduate this year, led by female valedictorian Rovi Mairel Martinez
Published 9:20 PM, March 12, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – It was a very special day for 167 cadets as they graduated from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on Sunday, March 12.
Female cadet Rovi Mairel Martinez led the Salaknib Class of 2017, graduating as valedictorian of the country's premier military institution. (READ: PMA's woman topnotcher ran slowly, but took big strides)
President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana graced the commencement exercises. This was Duterte's first PMA graduation as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (READ: Duterte to PMA grads: Stay true to your oath)
Check out photos of the graduation rites below and the highlights in the video above.
COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF. President Rodrigo Duterte at the graduation rites of the Philippine Military Academy.
SALAKNIB. The Philippine Military Academy Class of 2017. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
IN ATTENDANCE. Vice President Leni Robredo is present for the graduation ceremony. Photo from the Office of the Vice President
PRESIDENTIAL SABER. President Rodrigo Duterte awards the Presidential Saber to PMA Class of 2017 valedictorian Rovi Mairel Martinez. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
VICE PRESIDENTIAL SABER. Vice President Leni Robredo awards the Vice Presidential Saber to PMA Class of 2017 salutatorian Philip Viscaya. Photo from the Office of the Vice President
TOPNOTCHER. PMA Salaknib Class of 2017 valedictorian Rovi Mairel Martinez delivers her speech during the graduation rites. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
SHAKU. The graduates throw their 'shaku' after the ceremony. Photo by Mau Victa/ Rappler
MILESTONE. A cadet is overcome by emotion. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
