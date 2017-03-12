A total of 167 cadets graduate this year, led by female valedictorian Rovi Mairel Martinez

MANILA, Philippines – It was a very special day for 167 cadets as they graduated from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on Sunday, March 12.

Female cadet Rovi Mairel Martinez led the Salaknib Class of 2017, graduating as valedictorian of the country's premier military institution. (READ: PMA's woman topnotcher ran slowly, but took big strides)

President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana graced the commencement exercises. This was Duterte's first PMA graduation as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (READ: Duterte to PMA grads: Stay true to your oath)

Check out photos of the graduation rites below and the highlights in the video above.

