'Wala kayong problema sa akin. Delicadeza,' adds President Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday, March 12, that he would resign if any of his children get involved in corruption.

Two of Duterte's children are in politics – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte. He has two other children – Sebastian and Veronica.

"'Pag ang anak ko, anyone of them, ma-involve sa corruption, pera ng gobyerno, I will resign. Wala kayong problema sa akin. Delicadeza," the President said in his speech at the thanksgiving party of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Sunday evening.

(If my children, anyone of them, will become involved in corruption, in stealing government funds, I will resign. You won't have any problems with me. Delicadeza.)

Duterte also reiterated that he would step down if Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's claims about his supposed hidden wealth are proven.

Trillanes first made the allegation days before the 2016 elections, and then revived the issue in February 2017, claiming that the President and his family members had P2.4 billion in various bank accounts. (LOOK: Trillanes asks AMLC to release Duterte bank transactions)

"Wala akong perang gano'n. At kung may pera akong gano'n... uwi na ako sa amin, bakasyon tayo araw-araw," Duterte said.

(I don't have that kind of money. And if I did have that kind of money... I'll just go home to Davao City, be on vacation every day.)

"Kung totoo talagang may P211 million [ako]... I do not have that kind of money. Pero nakahawak ako, daan lang sa kamay, sa eleksyon," he added.

(If it's true I have P211 million... I do not have that kind of money. I was able to handle millions of pesos, but only during the elections.)

One of Duterte's campaign promises was to fight corruption. He recently fired his campaign spokesman Peter Laviña as chief of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) over corruption allegations. (READ: Duterte to gov't employees: One whiff of corruption, you're out)

The President, earlier this month, also warned that more appointees would be fired because of corruption. – Rappler.com