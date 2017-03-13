Narciso 'Jun' Santiago Jr held the same post from 2004 to 2010 under the Arroyo administration

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the husband of the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago as one of his advisers.

Duterte named Narciso "Jun" Santiago Jr as presidential adviser for revenue enhancement, with a rank of undersecretary, on March 2.

Santiago held the same post under President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2004 to 2010.

Before this, he served as undersecretary for interior and local government under the Estrada administration.

Duterte also appointed the following officials:

J. Paolo Villa-agustin Santos as member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

Louis Acosta as Court of Appeals associate justice

Kennedy Trinidad Costales as Executive Director III, Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority under the Department of Agriculture

Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas as the chair of the Regional Development Council, Region IV-A, National Economic Development Authority

Vigan City Mayor Juan Carlo Medina as the chair of the Regional Development Council, Region I, NEDA

Quirino Governor Junie Evangelista Cua, chair of the Regional Development Council, Region II, NEDA

Bernardita Leonido Caralla as ambassador to Lebanon.

– Rappler.com