(4th UPDATE) Mall management says 4 people were injured and rushed to the hospital

MANILA, Philippines (4th UPDATE) – A fire hit a warehouse located inside the Landmark building of the TriNoma mall in Quezon City on Monday, March 13.

TriNoma management said in a statement that 4 people were injured and rushed to the hospital.

The fire was initially reported at around 2:23 pm, according to TXT Fire Philippines, then raised to 2nd alarm as of 2:34 pm. It was declared under control at 5:58 pm.

Dark smoke was seen coming out of the mall's northwest end, facing the intersection of North Avenue and EDSA.

TriNoma management said the new wing of the Landmark Department Store and the North Avenue wing were both evacuated.

"TriNoma is working with the Landmark management to ensure the safety of customers and employees," the mall authorities said.

"TriNoma apologizes for the inconvenience brought about by the early mall closure which was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of our shoppers and mall employees," they later added in a separate statement. – Rappler.com