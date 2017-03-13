The actor, who heads the Tourism Promotions Board, is accused of approving contracts for events where he performs, and of hiring friends and relatives, using public funds for personal travels, and incompetence

MANILA, Philippines – Tourism Promotions Board chief Cesar Montano on Monday, March 13, denied the allegations of mismanagement made against him by "concerned TPB employees."

In a statement sent to the media, Montano said the complaint filed with the Presidential Action Center on March 1 are "baseless and untrue."

"No one knows who is behind this and the said 'TPB employees' who filed the complaint have neither come forward or presented any evidence to substantiate claims," he said.

"Without proof, anyone can easily fabricate stories with the sole purpose of destroying the credibility of the agency and this administration," he added.

Montano is accused of entering into contracts with producers to hold concerts and events where he was one of the performers.

He was also accused of hiring friends and relatives, using public funds for personal travels, and incompetence.

Montano said politically-motivated attacks would not keep him from doing his job of promoting a "safer and drug-free Philippines to tourists."

"Despite setbacks and political backlash, this office will continue to serve our countrymen," his statement concluded.

In December 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Montano as head of TPB, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism .

He is one of the showbiz personalities who actively supported Duterte's presidential bid. – Rappler.com