Voting 18-0, senators approve the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act on 3rd and final reading

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate approved on 3rd and final reading the bill that mandates the government to provide free Wi-Fi in public places.

Voting 18-0 on Monday, March 13, senators gave their nod to Senate Bill Number 1277 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act.

Under the bill, "all national and local government offices, public schools – from elementary to tertiary – public transport terminals, public hospitals, and public libraries will have free internet access."

Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, the principal sponsor of the measure, said in a statement on Monday that it is seen to complement the government's national broadband plan.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas previously said the House of Representatives will approve its own version of the free public Wi-Fi bill on 2nd reading by Wednesday, March 15. He also said it will be approved on 3rd and final reading when they resume session on May 2.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will be the agency in charge of "developing a plan and a timeline" for the free public Wi-Fi if the bill is enacted into law, according to Aquino. (READ: Want free public Wi-Fi? Slash processing time of permits – DICT)

Over P1.7 billion of the 2017 national budget was allotted to the DICT to provide free Wi-Fi in public areas. – Rappler.com