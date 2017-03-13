The feisty Occidental Mindoro congresswoman talks to Rappler about what the Commission on Appointments looks for in a cabinet official

MANILA, Philippines – Occidental Mindoro Representative Josephine Ramirez Sato finds herself in the headlines after grilling two appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte.

As a member of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA), Sato is among the lawmakers who are checking the qualifications of Cabinet officials. Lawyer Perfecto Yasay Jr – now the former foreign affairs secretary – and Environment Secretary Gina Lopez had to answer a barrage of questions from the feisty congresswoman.

What does Sato and the rest of the CA members look for in a Cabinet official? How does she assess the House leadership under Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez?

Watch the discussion on Rappler. – Rappler.com