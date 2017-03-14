(UPDATED) Thick black smoke is seen rising from the rooftop of the mall, photos on Twitter show

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Thick black smoke rising from the rooftop of TriNoma mall in Quezon City alarmed people near the area on Tuesday, March 14, less than 24 hours after a fire struck a warehouse there.

The black smoke was seen rising from the mall's EDSA side, photos on Twitter showed, and was reported on the radio.

However, the smoke was actually coming out of a generator, according to mall management, dzMM reported.

The thick smoke raised concern among commuters in the area – which is beside the North Avenue MRT Station and several major bus stops – who shared photos and videos on social media.

This incident comes after a fire hit a warehouse inside the Landmark wing of TriNoma on Monday, March 13, injuring 4 people. – Rappler.com