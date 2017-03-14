Listen to the audio stream of the oral arguments on the petitions of detained Senator Leila de Lima

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) holds oral arguments on the petitions of detained Senator Leila de Lima to nullify the drug cases against her and the arrest order by a Muntinlupa court.

De Lima was arrested upon the order of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero. (READ: De Lima seeks SC help to stop 'illegal' arrest)

A powerhouse legal team will argue for De Lima, led by former solicitor general Florin Hilbay, La Salle College of Law dean Jose Manuel Diokno, human rights lawyer Alexander Padilla, former senator Wigberto Tañada, and former senator Rene Saguisag.

Solicitor General Jose Calida, a vocal critic of De Lima, will argue on behalf of the public respondents. (READ: 2 solicitors general to clash at SC orals on De Lima case)

Listen to the audio stream of the oral arguments on Rappler. – Rappler.com