'The preference of the President during the campaign was for me to join the Cabinet. Now the need changes,' says Senator Alan Peter Cayetano

MANILA, Philippines – After President Rodrigo Duterte said Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is more needed in the Senate than in the Cabinet, the latter responded that he is willing to wait for the President's final instructions.

"Lahat tayo may sariling gustong trabaho. Pero 'di ninyo parati nakukuha ang gusto 'nyo. Susunod din kayo sa pangangailangan ng editors ninyo at expertise ninyo," Cayetano told reporters in an interview on Tuesday, March 14.

(We all have our own dream jobs. But we don't always get what we want. For instance, reporters like you have to work within your editors' needs and your expertise.)

Duterte previously offered the top diplomat post to Cayetano, his running mate in the 2016 elections. The President even said in December 2016 that the senator "will be coming in to take over" then foreign secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr's post after the appointment ban for losing candidates is over.

But on Monday, March 13, Duterte said he has not talked with Cayetano about the possible Cabinet post. He added that the senator should stay in the Senate, as he is more needed there.

"Wala, hindi pa namin pinag-usapan. But, you know, Senator Cayetano is a very brilliant man. He would be needed by the Senate. 'Wag ninyong walain 'yan. Dito puwede naman acting, acting eh," Duterte said in a press conference in Malacañang.

(Nothing, we haven't talked about it yet. But, you know, Senator Cayetano is a very brilliant man. He would be needed by the Senate. Don't discount him. In the Cabinet, we can appoint someone in an acting capacity.)

After the Commission on Appointments rejected Yasay for lying about his citizenship, Duterte appointed Foreign Undersecretary for Policy Enrique Manalo as acting secretary.

Cayetano reiterated it's all up to the President.

"So sabi ko, 'Boss wag ka muna magdesisyon. Pagka malapit na 'yung time umupo, sometime April and May, kung ano need mo at that time, susunod naman ako.' So dedicated naman ako maging successful ang administration," he said.

(So I told him, "Boss, don't decide just yet. Later on, sometime April and May, whatever your needs will be at that time, I'll follow you." So I'm dedicated to helping ensure the success of the administration.)

"It's a few months away. Ako naman he's often asked me, binabalik ko sa kanya. Sinasabi ko: 'Wag 'nyo ko bigyan ng choice. Kayo magsabi saan ako makakatulong,'" he added.

(It's a few months away. He's often asked me, but I toss the question back to him. I tell him, "Don't give me a choice. Be the one to tell me where I can help.")

Next Senate President?

In the meantime, Cayetano said he will continue ensuring the passage of priority measures in the Senate.

"The preference of the President during the campaign was for me to join the Cabinet. Now the need changes, so may mga legislation kami na gusto namin siguraduhing pumasa sa Senado (so we have bills that we want to be passed in the Senate), so I'm helping out," he said.

Asked if he would become the next Senate President, Cayetano said it is possible but highly "improbable" because he supports the Senate's current leader, Aquilino Pimentel III.

"Now about the Senate President, possible but very, very, very, very, very, very, very improbable. The probabilities are close to none because I'm supportive of Senate President Koko. Walang dahilan (No reason not to support him)," Cayetano said.

"Kaya ko nasabing hindi naman zero, na kay Senate President Koko 'yan kung ma-appoint siya sa Cabinet or biglang magka-constitutional change tayo. But kung balak, zero. Wala akong balak na tumakbong Senate President at this point in time," he added.

(The reason why I think there's still a very slim chance is because Senate President Koko might be appointed to the Cabinet or we might have constitutional change. But if you ask me if I'm planning to become Senate President, zero. I have no plans of running for Senate President at this point in time.)

Cayetano ran for Senate President in July 2016 but lost to Pimentel, a party mate of Duterte. Cayetano skipped the opening of the 17th Congress, admitting that he was dismayed at the result. – Rappler.com