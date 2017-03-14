The Senate already approved the bill on final reading. Thus the bill is a step closer to becoming a law.

MANILA, Philippines – The Free Public Wi-Fi Act is one step closer to getting passed into law after the House of Representatives approved it on 2nd reading on Tuesday, March 14.

Lawmakers gave their nod to House Bill (HB) Number 5225 through viva voce voting or a vote of ayes and nays.

The Senate already approved the bill on 3rd and final reading on Monday, March 13. This means that should the House approve HB 5225 on 3rd and final reading, the measure may soon be signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The bill seeks to provide free internet access to all national and local government offices, public schools, public transport terminals, public hospitals, and public libraries.

It mandates the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to provide internet connection to these offices so they could comply with the bill's provisions.

The bill also obliges the government to respect the privacy of citizens who will be availing of the free Wi-Fi.

"In no case shall the administration or management of said public broadband hotspots engage in the collection, use, or disclosure of user data, including the collection of anonymous traffic data, in accordance with existing laws," said the bill. – Rappler.com