MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday, March 14, that it is in need of over 100 lawyers to be part of its legal service unit.

Speaking during the PNP’s briefing on its “Project Double Barrel Reloaded” at the House of Representatives, PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa admitted that they “are not so legally equipped right now.”

The newly-formed Drugs Enforcement Group (DEG), for instance, only has one lawyer.

Dela Rosa spoke about the number of lawyers in the PNP – and the fact that they're very few – as legislators questioned why it sometimes takes so long for the police to resolve cases, particularly those involving illegal drugs.

The DEG, which replaced the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered it dissolved, inherited around 200 pending anti-illegal drugs cases. The lack of lawyers in the police force leads to slow investigations and resolution of cases.

“At present, we are recruiting around 100 lawyers to join the Legal Service,” added Dela Rosa.

In a chance interview after the hearing, Dela Rosa said they have a budget for the 100 lawyers. They will be assigned to the Legal Service but “distributed” to the different operating units. The PNP has 12 operating units.

“I don’t know how we’ll make the Legal Service attractive. But I hope that lawyers will apply. I’m sure there will be applicants,” he said.

Existing lawyers who join the PNP via lateral entry are assigned the rank Senior Inspector.

Senior Inspectors, the equivalent of a captain in the military, get around P48,000 monthly in taxable income. The amount does not include allowances and other benefits.

“You’re a cop, you’re a lawyer, you’re a commissioned officer. Those are the perks,” said Dela Rosa, when asked what would motivate lawyers to join the police force.

The Legal Service currently has less than 100 lawyers. – Rappler.com