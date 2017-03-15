The DSWD reminds the beneficiaries to use the cash grant to purchase rice, or else they could face sanctions

MANILA, Philippines – Beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) will receive an additional P600 cash grant this month as a form of rice subsidy.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the amount will be given in two installments, meaning P300 every payout period.

Only members who comply with the education and health conditions of the program will be given cash grants.

The country's version of the conditional cash transfer program releases cash grants to member-families who ensure that their kids go to school and mothers have monthly checkups in their barangay health centers.

If certain households do not receive a rice subsidy because of an alleged failure to comply with one of the conditions, they may appeal their case and will be paid retroactively once their compliance is proven.

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Judy Taguiwalo reminded beneficiaries that they should use the additional cash solely for the purchase of rice. (READ: No new beneficiaries under 4Ps, says Taguiwalo)

"We have already begun to release the rice subsidies to 4Ps members. We trust that the beneficiaries of the fund will use the money to buy rice for their families because this is the main purpose of the subsidy," said Taguiwalo.

Sanctions will be imposed on beneficiaries who will misuse the rice allowance.

"We want to underscore the importance of this subsidy and the responsibility of the beneficiaries to use it wisely. Millions of other impoverished Filipinos who are not covered by 4Ps also need to be given rice subsidies, but sadly we cannot provide for them now," said Taguiwalo.

The additional cash grant was included in the 2017 national budget after President Rodrigo Duterte announced in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) that 4Ps beneficiaries would receive rice allowance. – Rappler.com