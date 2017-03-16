Rappler talks to Gary Alejano, the Magdalo representative who fired the first salvo against President Rodrigo Duterte

Alejano made headlines on Thursday, March 16 after filing an impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte on the grounds of culpably violating the Constituton, engaging in bribery, betraying public trust, committing graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

Alejano talks about what he hopes to achieve by filing this complaint, and his next steps.

