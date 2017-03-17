Foreign Minister Bishop also talks about technology, women empowerment, and the rise of strongmen

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Julie Bishop, the foreign minister of Australia.

Bishop delves into the complex issues surrounding the Asia Pacific region: the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea, the Trump presidency, and concerns regarding human rights in the Philippines.

She also talks about the rise of strongmen, women empowerment, technology, and terrorism.

In an earlier interview, Bishop urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to use its "moral voice" to maintain peace in the region. She said, "Ten voices are more compelling than one."

The Philippines, which is chairing ASEAN this year, has said that the regional bloc aims to finish a framework code of conduct by this year.

Bishop has been Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs since 2013, and had previously served in the Howard Government as the Minister for Ageing from 2003 to 2006, and the Minister for Education, Science and Training from 2006 to 2007.

Watch her interview with Rappler's Maria Ressa here. - Rappler.com