In an exclusive Rappler Talk interview, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says the lesson for politicians around the world: tap into the concerns of those left behind by globalization

MANILA, Philippines – Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the world can learn from the unprecedented electoral victory of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who vowed to eliminate day-to-day problems such as crime and traffic.

In an exclusive Rappler Talk interview, Bishop said: "I think that President Duterte was responding to the concerns of the people of the Philippines, and the lesson for politicians around the world is to tap into the concerns, particularly of those who feel left behind by globalization, those who have been affected by the disruption of technologies, and those who fear change."

"And we're seeing the consequences of that around the world, whether it's Brexit, the US presidential election, or even here in the Philippines. But we're also seeing outcomes in elections in Europe, so I think it's a phenomenon that will be with us for some time," Bishop added.

She then described these times as "uncertain" and "restless", and said elected officials "have to respond to those concerns."

Bishop spoke to Rappler CEO Maria Ressa on Thursday evening, March 16, at the Australian ambassador's residence during Bishop's 3-day trip to the Philippines.

Bishop flew to the Philippines to meet with Duterte, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, and other leaders in the country.

Globalization

In her Rappler Talk interview, Bishop also stressed the need to share the fruits of globalization "more equitably".

"I think that is the challenge facing governments around the world, that while globalization and economic integration, economic competition, have undoubted benefits, more people need to share in those benefits," Australia's top diplomat said.

Bishop also discussed the threat of terrorism, particularly from the Islamic State (ISIS).

"We are deeply concerned about ISIS and other terrorist organizations that carry out such violent attacks on civilians and innocent people," she said.

She said Australia is working "very closely" with the Philippines, as well as Indonesia and Malaysia, against terrorism, "to ensure that we share information, intelligence, law enforcement and security and defense, and border protection."

Hours before this interview, Bishop spoke at a forum in Makati City, and criticized China for its island-building activities in the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), among other things.

A day later, Bishop met with Duterte in the Philippine president's hometown of Davao City, and discussed the West Philippine Sea dispute, terrorism, responsible mining, and the Mindanao peace process. – Rappler.com