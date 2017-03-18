Less than 20 Duterte supporters stage a silent rally while holding signs calling for her impeachment or resignation

MANILA, Philippines – It was the first time that a protest was held before the Quezon City Reception House of VIce President Leni Robredo on Saturday, March 18. Most criticisms against her have been via social media.

A handful of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte trooped to her New Manila office to back the impeachment threat against her. Less than 20 Duterte supporters staged a silent rally while holding signs calling for her impeachment or resignation.

The Vice President was not there, however. She is spending the weekend in Naga City for a series of public engagements.

“Kung nananawagan po sila sa kanilang mga kasama sa Kongreso na impeach si Pangulong Duterte na inihalal ng taumbayan, kami po ay nandito rin upang [manawagan]. Ayaw man namin siyang kilalanin na Bise Presidente eh nagsusumiksik na siya. Dapat na po siyang mag-resign [o] i-impeach sa Kongreso,” said protester Roberto dela Cerna.

(If they are calling on their allies in Congress to impeach President Duterte who was elected into office by the people, we are here to make our own call. Although we do not recognize her as Vice President, she has been forcing herself on us. She should resign or get impeached in Congress.)

Dela Cerna and other protesters slammed Robredo’s video in the United Nations (UN), calling it treachery because it promotes divisiveness rather than unity.

The protest comes a day after House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said he is contemplating the filing of an impeachment complaint against Robredo.

Alvarez had earlier accused Robredo of being behind the impeachment complaint against the President filed by Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano on March 16. He also pointed to the UN video message of the Vice President as basis for his allegation.

But Robredo's spokesperson Georgina Hernandez said, "The request for message from the Vice President was made by the organizers of the United Nations last February, around the 2nd week of February, and before the end of the month, before the end of February, we were able to send the said video message to the organizers." (READ: Impeachment complaint vs Robredo? Alvarez conditioning mind of public)

She added that the posting and sharing of the video online "depended solely on the schedule of the conference" and had nothing to do with the timing of the impeachment complaint on March 16.

Hernandez said Robredo spoke only of facts, which they got from their dialogues with the urban poor whose families and neighbors are affected by the extrajudicial killings.

Hernandez also stressed that the summary killings in the country that came as the result of the drug war have been widely reported and had attracted international attention since last year.

The Robredo camp said the Vice President did not voluntarily issue the video to the UN. The video message was sent because Robredo could not attend the Commission on Narcotics’ meeting in Vienna where she was invited. – Rappler.com