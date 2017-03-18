At least 15 frozen pangolins with no internal organs are found at the roadside in Bacolod City

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Residents of a reclaimed area in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental discovered a sack of dead pangolins on Friday, March 17.

Pangolins, or scaly anteaters, are considered endangered species that are found in Palawan and other parts of the world.

They are said to be the most illegally traded animal in the world. The Independent reported that there are 8 species of pangolin that are still in existence in India, China, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa.

The residents, who are not familiar with the mammals that usually inhabit forests and woodlands, claimed that the 15 pangolins were frozen and had no internal organs when they were found at the roadside.

Al Orolfo, director of Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Negros Island Region, said the tissue of the pangolins will be forwarded to DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau for DNA testing to determine if they came from Palawan or Malaysia.

In January, the Philippine Coast Guard intercepted a truck onboard MV St. Francis Xavier of 2GO, that carried smuggled marine species at Pier 4, North Harbor in Manila.

At least 7 boxes containing 60 pangolins, 13 sacks of sea horses, and one box of sea dragons were recovered in the 10-wheeler truck from Bacolod City.

Authorities, however, suspected that the truck originally came from Palawan.

Meanwhile, in Cauayan town, which is more than 3 hours away from Bacolod City, a dead sea turtle was washed ashore in Sitio Mabua in Barangay Poblacion on Thursday, March 16.

The sea turtle was already in a state of decomposition when it was discovered by the residents. It also had big cuts on its head and flippers. – Rappler.com