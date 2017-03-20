Special Assistant to the President Bong Go advises the alleged drug lord's family to surrender David Lim Jr, suspected of shooting a nurse during a traffic altercation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Relatives of alleged Visayan drug lord Peter Lim were able to directly reach no less than President Rodrigo Duterte's aide, Secretary Christopher "Bong" Go, to ensure the safety of one of their own: Lim's nephew David Jr, suspect in a road rage incident in Cebu.

Go himself shared a text message from David Jr's mother asking him to ensure her son's safety when he surrenders to Cebu police.

Go, who holds the title of Special Assistant to the President, had advised the family to turn David Jr over to authorities following a raid in their home by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

"Sir Bong, the family decided to follow your advise to surrender my son David Lim Jr to the regional commander Chief Superintendent Noli Talino tomorrow…Pls help us facilitate his surrender [and] safety," reads the message forwarded by Go to media on Monday, March 20.

David Jr is the son of David Lim, the youngest of Peter Lim's 3 siblings.

'I don't know them'

The involvement of the President's closest aide in a road rage case is interesting because of the suspect's close relations with a man thought to be the Visayas' top drug lord.

David Jr's uncle Peter was able to arrange a meeting with Duterte himself after the President identified a "Peter Lim" as one of the country's top drug lords. Lim denies the accusations, saying he is a legitimate businessman.

Go clarified to Rappler that he does not personally know the Lim family. Their plight was supposedly brought to his attention by Peter Go (no relation), a Cebuano now based in Davao City. Secretary Go described Peter Go as a "longtime friend" of his and Duterte's.

"'Di ko kilala. Wala ko kaila. Nag duol lang kay Peter Go (Davao-based Cebuano) si Mrs Lim. Then ako gi convince to surrender para matapos na [and] mabigyan ng hustisya," said Go.

(I don't know them. I have no knowledge. Mrs Lim reached out to Peter Go. Then I convinced them to surrender to end it all and for justice to be served.)

Where is Peter Lim?

Despite Duterte's threats and Lim's promise to cooperate with authorities, Lim is nowhere to be found.

No case has been filed against him, though police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa claims Duterte ordered the build-up of a case against Lim. Lim is thought to be out of the country.

Go, asked by Rappler if he knows Lim's whereabouts since he is in direct contact with his family, said, "I cannot answer because it's not related to Tommy [Osmeña’s] call for help."

Asked why no case has been filed against Lim, he advised Rappler to pose the question to President Duterte.

The lack of government action against Lim has fueled concerns that the Duterte administration targets only poor drug addicts and small-time drug pushers instead of the drug lords at the top of the illegal drug trade.

President's help

The President also got dragged into the March 19 Cebu road rage shooting incident in another way.

Mayor Osmeña had also been in contact with Secretary Go during the raid in David Jr's home in upscale Maria Luisa Subdivision.

Osmeña asked for Duterte’s help in getting an arrest warrant after a judge refused to issue the document. An arrest warrant is necessary for the release of a hold departure order.

"Hi Bong, fyi lang (only), tonight I personally raided the house of David Lim, brother to Peter…Please tell the President that I need help getting an arrest warrant ASAP so a hold departure can be placed. This is beyond me na (already). Need help," reads Osmeña's message, which he posted on his Facebook account.

On Sunday night, March 19, Osmeña and policemen raided a condominium unit and house in Cebu City to find David Jr who was caught on video shooting a nurse while on the road.

What happened on F. Sotto Street

According to an Inquirer.net report, Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal, the nurse, had been driving on F. Sotto Street Sunday morning, March 19, to bring his friends home from a party when the Mercedes Benz in front of his car suddenly stopped in the middle of the road.

Nuñal blew his horn to signal to the car's driver. A man he later on identified as David Jr emerged from the driver’s side, very angry.

Nuñal too stepped out of his car to tell the other driver to move his car from the middle of the road.

The suspect then tried to punch Nuñal. The nurse was able to ward off the blow. The suspect then got a gun from his car and shot at Nuñal several times.

Another motorist was able to catch the entire encounter on video. It was this witness that brought Nuñal to the hospital. Nuñal sustained gunshot wounds in the right ankle and left leg. – Rappler.com