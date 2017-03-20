(UPDATED) David Lim Jr, who is the prime suspect in a road rage case in Cebu City, surrenders early Tuesday, March 21

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The nephew of prominent Cebuano businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim surrendered to Central Visayas police at 2 in the morning on Tuesday, March 21, after a highly publicized chase led by no less than Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño, Central Visayas police chief, said David Lim Jr, the suspect in a road rage shooting incident, surrendered early in the morning accompanied by his mother Bebong Lim, two relatives, and his lawyer Jun Salantandre.

"He is now temporarily under my custody at the office of the RID (Regional Intelligence Division) pending the filing of case in court," said Taliño in a text message to Secretary Christopher "Bong" Go, President Rodrigo Duterte's aide.

Go, who holds the title Special Assistant to the President, helped facilitate communication between Lim's mother and Cebu regional police.

Taliño, in an interview with dzMM, said the victim in the shooting incident is set to file charges against Lim on Tuesday.

Lim is the son of David Lim Sr, among Peter Lim's siblings. No less than Duterte publicly named Peter Lim as a supposed drug lord back in July 2016.

Cebu manhunt

The younger Lim was caught on camera shooting nurse Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal, after a roadside altercation early Sunday morning, March 19. Nuñal, according to an Inquirer report, was bringing friends home from a party when a Mercedes-Benz in front of them suddenly stopped.

Nuñal blew his horn, signaling the Mercedes-Benz driver to move forward. A man who was later identified as David Jr stepped out of the luxury car, already angry. Nuñal also stepped out of his car to tell David Jr to move his car from the middle of the road.

David Jr then tried to punch Nuñal, who avoided the blow. David Jr then got a gun from inside his car, shooting the nurse several times.

The entire exchange was caught on video. Nuñal was shot in the right ankle and left leg.

By Sunday evening, Osmeña himself led efforts to hunt down the younger Lim.

After failing to get an arrest warrant from a court, Osmeña led police in a raid on David Sr's home. They were, however, unable to find his son. In a series of posts on his official Facebook page, the Cebu City mayor relayed his communication with Bong Go.

"Hi Bong, fyi lang (only), tonight I personally raided the house of David Lim, brother to Peter…Please tell the President that I need help getting an arrest warrant ASAP so a hold departure can be placed. This is beyond me na (already). Need help," said the mayor in a text message to Duterte's long-time aide.

Although it has been months since Duterte publicly accused Peter Lim of being a drug lord, no charges have been filed against him.

Peter Lim himself visited Duterte in Davao City, where the President told him to go to the National Bureau of Investigation and prove that he is no drug lord.

Since assuming power, Duterte has led a popular but controversial war against illegal drugs. Critics have said Duterte's drug war only targets the poor and spares the rich and powerful. – Rappler.com