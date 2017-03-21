Among the new appointees is retired chief superintendent Conrado Capa who is now a member of the governing board of the Philippine Coconut Authority

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang released a list of the latest appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, March 21.

The appointments were signed from March 14 to 16 but were only released to the media on Tuesday.

Among the new appointees is retired chief superintendent Conrado Capa, who is now a member of the governing board of the Philippine Coconut Authority.

Duterte appointed several officials in a concurrent capacity as members of the UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). They represent the educational, scientific, and cultural agencies of the government in the body.

They are:

Education Secretary Leonor Briones

Science Secretary Fortunato de la Peña

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar

TESDA Director General Guiling Mamondiong

Science Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr

Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Denis Villorente

Social Welfare Undersecretary Florita Villar

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon

Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Prospero de Vera III

National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, Chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts

Tourism Director Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso

"All of them were designated/given the additional task of being members to the UNESCO. They will continue to perform their functions as required by their primary appointments," the Office of the Executive Secretary said.

The rest of the appointees announced on Tuesday are the following:

Rosario Gaetos, Assistant Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)

Clark Tristan Delvo, Director II, Bureau of Local Government Finance, Department of Finance (DOF)

Marilou del Rosario, Director III, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), DOF

Beverly Milo, Director II, BIR, DOF

Elenita Quimosing, Director II, BIR, DOF

Teresita Dizon, Director II, BIR, DOF

Roy Bernard Catingub Fiel, co-chair, Regional Development Council, Region VIII, National Economic and Development Authority

Ma Teresa Tuburan-Pacudan, Director III, National Police Commission, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)

Pinky Grace Pareja-Pabelic, Director IV, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples

Visa Tan Dimerin, Director II, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Agriculture

Arturo Bautista, national government representative, Board of Directors, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA)

Edwin Enrile, private sector representative, Board of Directors, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA)

Conrado Capa, member, Governing Board, Philippine Coconut Authority

Roque Quimpan, member, Governing Board, Philippine Coconut Authority

Franz Helmut Weber, fisherfolk from the Laguna Lake area representative, Board of Advisors, Laguna Lake Development Authority

Fritz Salazar, member, Board of Directors, LBP Leasing and Finance Corporation

Guiller Asido, Administrator, Intramuros Administration, Department of Tourism (DOT)

Mel John Verzosa, Deputy Administrator, National Tobacco Administration

Michael Arañas, member, Board of Directors, Philippine Sugar Corporation

Pio Benavidez, member, Board of Directors, National Power Corporation

Pocholo Joselito de Dios Paragas, member, Board of Directors, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority

Ramon Macasaet, member, Board of Directors, United Coconut Planters Bank

Reynaldo Tansioco, private sector representative, Board of Directors, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation

Rodolfo Puno, private sector representative, Land Bank of the Philippines

Ronnie Samonte, representative of the arts, academe, business, and other sectors, Cinema Evaluation Board, Film Development Council of the Philippines

Elba Cruz, member, Board of Trustees, Development Academy of the Philippines

Rosetta Palma, member, Professional Regulatory Board for Social Workers, Professional Regulatory Commission

Stella Banawis, member, Board of Commissioners, Employees' Compensation Commission

– Rappler.com