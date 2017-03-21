LIST: Duterte appointees announced on March 21, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang released a list of the latest appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, March 21.
The appointments were signed from March 14 to 16 but were only released to the media on Tuesday.
Among the new appointees is retired chief superintendent Conrado Capa, who is now a member of the governing board of the Philippine Coconut Authority.
Duterte appointed several officials in a concurrent capacity as members of the UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). They represent the educational, scientific, and cultural agencies of the government in the body.
They are:
- Education Secretary Leonor Briones
- Science Secretary Fortunato de la Peña
- Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar
- TESDA Director General Guiling Mamondiong
- Science Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr
- Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Denis Villorente
- Social Welfare Undersecretary Florita Villar
- NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon
- Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Prospero de Vera III
- National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, Chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts
- Tourism Director Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso
"All of them were designated/given the additional task of being members to the UNESCO. They will continue to perform their functions as required by their primary appointments," the Office of the Executive Secretary said.
The rest of the appointees announced on Tuesday are the following:
- Rosario Gaetos, Assistant Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)
- Clark Tristan Delvo, Director II, Bureau of Local Government Finance, Department of Finance (DOF)
- Marilou del Rosario, Director III, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), DOF
- Beverly Milo, Director II, BIR, DOF
- Elenita Quimosing, Director II, BIR, DOF
- Teresita Dizon, Director II, BIR, DOF
- Roy Bernard Catingub Fiel, co-chair, Regional Development Council, Region VIII, National Economic and Development Authority
- Ma Teresa Tuburan-Pacudan, Director III, National Police Commission, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)
- Pinky Grace Pareja-Pabelic, Director IV, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples
- Visa Tan Dimerin, Director II, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Agriculture
- Arturo Bautista, national government representative, Board of Directors, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA)
- Edwin Enrile, private sector representative, Board of Directors, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA)
- Conrado Capa, member, Governing Board, Philippine Coconut Authority
- Roque Quimpan, member, Governing Board, Philippine Coconut Authority
- Franz Helmut Weber, fisherfolk from the Laguna Lake area representative, Board of Advisors, Laguna Lake Development Authority
- Fritz Salazar, member, Board of Directors, LBP Leasing and Finance Corporation
- Guiller Asido, Administrator, Intramuros Administration, Department of Tourism (DOT)
- Mel John Verzosa, Deputy Administrator, National Tobacco Administration
- Michael Arañas, member, Board of Directors, Philippine Sugar Corporation
- Pio Benavidez, member, Board of Directors, National Power Corporation
- Pocholo Joselito de Dios Paragas, member, Board of Directors, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority
- Ramon Macasaet, member, Board of Directors, United Coconut Planters Bank
- Reynaldo Tansioco, private sector representative, Board of Directors, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Rodolfo Puno, private sector representative, Land Bank of the Philippines
- Ronnie Samonte, representative of the arts, academe, business, and other sectors, Cinema Evaluation Board, Film Development Council of the Philippines
- Elba Cruz, member, Board of Trustees, Development Academy of the Philippines
- Rosetta Palma, member, Professional Regulatory Board for Social Workers, Professional Regulatory Commission
- Stella Banawis, member, Board of Commissioners, Employees' Compensation Commission
– Rappler.com