MANILA, Philippines – Malaysian Dato' Kamarudin bin Mustafa on Tuesday, March 21, officially assumed duties as the 3rd party facilitator of the talks between the Philippine government and the dominant Muslim rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

He replaces the late Tengku Dato' Ab Ghafar bin Tengku Mohamed, who facilitated the successful final peace deal between the two parties during the Aquino administration. He died of heart failure in September 2016.

The two parties held a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was also attended by chief presidential peace adviser Jesus Dureza, MILF chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, government peace implementing panel chair Irene Santiago, and MILF peace implementing panel chair Mohagher Iqbal.

The final peace deal, the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), is now on its implementation stage. The Bangsamoro Transition Commission is expected to submit to Congress by July 2017 a draft law creating a new Bangsamoro region.

The two parties also signed the terms of reference (TOR) for the implementing panels and extended until March 2018 the mandates of the International Monitoring Team (IMT) and the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG).

– Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com