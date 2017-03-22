Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha celebrates his birthday with President Rodrigo Duterte whom he presents with a birthday cake

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha celebrated his 63rd birthday on Tuesday, March 21, but on that day, he also prepared for the birthday of another leader: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte, who turns 72 on March 28, shared with the Filipino community in Thailand about Prayut's early birthday surprise for him.

"Alam mo kagabi, kabait ng Prime Minister ninyo. Alam mo, birthday niya kagabi, pero alam niya birthday ko rin, malapit na. Alam mo, kaya pala tumindig, 'Sandali lang ah.' Nagpagawa ng cake para sa akin: 'happy birthday,'" recalled Duterte.

(You know, last night, your Prime Minister was so nice. You know, it was his birthday but he also knew my birthday is coming soon. You know, that's why he said, "Just a moment." He had a cake baked for me: "happy birthday.")

The cake-giving supposedly happened during the official dinner Prayut held in Duterte's honor on Tuesday night at the Government House in Bangkok.

During Duterte's toast at the official dinner, he spoke of the friendship between the Philippines and Thailand.

"As Thailand continues to its own onward advance, rest assured that the Philippines will be there as a friend and as a brother to support. As I have said earlier, we are a faithful friend, sir," he said.

Birthday song

Upon hearing Duterte was going to celebrate his birthday soon, the roughly 2,000 Filipinos listening to his speech erupted in song.

WATCH: Filipinos sing 'Happy Birthday' for Pres. Duterte here in Thailand. He turns 72 on March 28. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/RgjWp0ZpAi — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) March 22, 2017

After hearing their rendition of "Happy Birthday to You," Duterte quipped: "Salamat po. So 'yung pinakamaganda diyan at walang atraso, puwede tumindig, makapag beso-beso lang naman."

(Thank you. So let the most beautiful person here who does not have any issues with me stand up so we can kiss cheek to cheek.)

His meeting with Thailand's Filipino community was the last event of his 3-day official visit, capping off his tour of Southeast Asian nations.

His visits to all 10 countries of the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations were intended to help him fulfill his duties as host as the Philippines chairs the regional bloc this year. – Rappler.com