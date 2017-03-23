They were taken on Thursday, March 23, the same day the Philippine Navy rescued two Malaysian hostages of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipino crewmen were taken by suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group Thursday afternoon, March 23, off the coast of Basilan province in the southern Philippines.

They were identified as boat captain Aurelio Agacac and chief engineer Laurencio Tiro, according to Coast Guard Station Zamboanga chief Alvin Dagalea.

They were two of the 11 crewmen of a tugboat transitting the Basilan Strait. It was pulling a roll on-roll off shuttle from Cebu going to General Santos. The shuttle itself had dozens of crewmen onboard but they were unharmed.

Dagalea said they received a report of seajacking around 12:15 pm Thursday, 19 nautical miles off Sibago, Basilan.

They were taken on the same day the Philippine Navy rescued two Malaysian hostages of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu. – Rappler.com