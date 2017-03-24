Rappler talks to Director Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, the PNP's Director for Operations to talk about how the police is handling its return to anti-illegal drugs campaigns

MANILA, Philippines – After a month-long hiatus, the Philippine National Police (PNP) officially returns to President Rodrigo Duterte's popular but controversial war on drugs.

But hand-in-hand with the return of buy bust operations and Oplan Tokhang are the controversies that hounded police since day 1 – alleged human rights abuses, the proliferation of vigilante killings, and of corrupt police using the campaign as cover for extortion.

Will the PNP's Project Double Barrel Reloaded be able to curb illegal drugs and address previous iterations' shortcomings?

Rappler talks to Director Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, the PNP's Director for Operations to talk about how the police is handling its return to anti-illegal drugs campaigns, why criticism matters, and what sort of future awaits surrendered drug personalities. – Rappler.com