MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte attends the graduation ceremony of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA). Bea Cupin reports:

The class counts as its topnotchers 7 new lieutenants from Mindanao – a fact that did not go unnoticed by Rodrigo Duterte, the first Philippine president from Mindanao.

Speaking to the graduates, Duterte promises to set up a trust fund for the surviving family of slain policemen, as he highlights the sacrifices of men and woman in uniform waging nationwide war on drugs.

Its the police who have led Duterte's popular but controversial campaign against illegal drugs.

Sitting beside the President onstage is former Cabinet member Vice President Leni Robredo who has turned out to be among the fiercest critics of alleged abuses in the drugs war.

But there are no talks of impeachment, allegations of destabilization today.

At Camp Castañeda, Duterte's message is clear. Amid allegations of human rights abuses, the President is adamant: Do your job, and I'll have your back.

Bea Cupin, Rappler, Cavite. – Rappler.com