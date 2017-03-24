Senator Loren Legarda says the Paris climate deal will enter into force for the Philippines on Earth Day, April 22

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines deposited to the United Nations (UN) the signed "Instrument of Accession" to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on Thursday, March 23.

This makes the country the 138th state party to the Agreement, Senator Loren Legarda said in a statement on Friday, March 24.

The submission comes almost a month since President Rodrigo Duterte signed the "Instrument of Accession," and over a week since the Senate concurred with the ratification.

Senate concurrence is the final step in the ratification process of a historic pact that has been hailed as the first universal, legally-binding agreement on climate change. (READ: Duterte eyes changes to PH contribution to Paris climate deal)

Legarda said that the Paris climate deal will enter into force for the Philippines on Earth Day, April 22, or 30 days after it was deposited to the UN Treaty Section on Thursday.

"Earth Day will once again be historic for the Philippines as it will mark the commencement of the Paris Agreement's legal force and effect in our country. It will also mark a great start to our journey towards a resilient and sustainable future," the senator said in the statement.

The Philippines' declaration upon ratification is posted on the official website of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change:

"THAT it is the understanding of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines that its accession to and the implementation of the Paris Agreement shall in no way constitute a renunciation of rights under any local and international laws or treaties, including those concerning State responsibility for loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change;

"THAT, the accession to and implementation of the Paris Agreement by the Republic of the Philippines is for the purpose of supporting the country's national development objectives and priorities such as sustainable industrial development, the eradication of poverty and provision of basic needs, and securing social and climate justice and energy security for all its citizens."

In December 2015, the Philippines and other nations agreed on a global climate pact which aims to keep global temperature rise this century to below 2ºC.

At least 175 countries signed the Paris climate deal months later, in April 2016, and the agreement entered into force in November 2016. – Rappler.com