The Philippines says 'there is no justification for the horror and barbarity' perpetrated by terrorists

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday, March 24, slammed the recent deadly attack outside the British Parliament as "a direct assault on democracy."

"The Philippines strongly condemns the appalling terrorist attack in Westminster," the DFA said in a statement Friday.

"It is not only an attack against the United Kingdom, but a direct assault on democracy," the DFA added.

The attack killed 4 people and injured 40 others on Wednesday, March 22, after a man mowed down pedestrians with a car then leapt out and stabbed a police officer.

World leaders have condemned the attack.

Deadliest attack since 2005

The assault on Westminster was the deadliest in Britain since 4 suicide bombers killed 52 people on the city's transport system in July 2005.

In its statement, the DFA added that the Philippines "stands in solidarity" with the UK, and joins it "in mourning the loss of innocent lives."

"There is no justification for the horror and barbarity perpetrated by these elements," the DFA said.

The Philippine embassy in London earlier advised Filipinos to "remain vigilant" after the deadly terror attack outside the British Parliament.

For assistance, the Philippine embassy is advising Filipinos in London to call the Philippine mission's emergency hotline, +44 7802 790695. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com