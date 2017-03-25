The 12-year-old is a Grade 6 student at the Stella Maris Academy of Davao

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte took some personal time off on Saturday, March 25, to attend the graduation of youngest daughter Veronica, nicknamed Kitty, in Davao City.

Kitty, the President's child with common-law-wife Honeylet Avanceña, is a Grace 6 student at the Stella Maris Academy of Davao. (READ: CAMPAIGN NOTES: A one-minute chat with Kitty Duterte and Duterte's little timekeeper)

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go shared with the media a couple of photos of the special event.

Kitty first came in the public eye during the 2016 presidential campaign. She held the Bible for her father when he took his oath as the 16th president of the Philippines.

Since he became president, Duterte makes it a point to spend weekends in Davao City to be with Honeylet and Kitty. – Rappler.com

