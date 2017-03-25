The rescue comes two days after the Abu Sayyaf kidnaps boat captain Aurelio Agacac and Chief Engineer Laurencio Tiro from the MV Super Shuttle Roro 9

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Government troops on Saturday, March 25, rescued a boat captain who was abducted by the Abu Sayyaf, the military said.

Joint Task Force Basilan under Colonel Juvymax Uy, with joint elements of the Naval-Intelligence Special Group-Western Mindanao, rescued kidnap victim Aurelio Agacac in waters off Barangay Basakan, Hadji Mohammed Ajul town in Basilan at 5:30 am on Saturday.

The troops rescued Agacac two days after the Abu Sayyaf kidnapped him and Chief Engineer Laurencio Tiro from the MV Super Shuttle Roro 9. They were two of the 11 crewmen of a tugboat transitting the Basilan Strait. It was pulling a roll on-roll off shuttle from Cebu going to General Santos when the incident happened.

Agacac was brought to Camp Navarro General Hospital for medical check-up.

"The rescue of Aurelio Agacac is a result of a combined effort of the troops, the PNP, BPATs, CVOs, local government and the community," says Major General Carlito Galvez, Jr, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) based in Zamboanga City.

"We acknowledge the growing awareness and support of the people in this fight against the Abu Sayyaf. Due recognition is also given to Governor [Jim Saliman] Hataman of Basilan for his unrelenting efforts to rescue the sailor," Galvez added. – Rappler.com