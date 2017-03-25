The military demands the release of the rest of the prisoners taken by the communist rebels

MANILA, Philippines – The military on Saturday, March 25, confirmed that the New People's Army (NPA) released two militiamen that the communist armed group took as prisoners in February.

Rene Doller and Carl Mark Nucos, members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unity (CAFGU), in Davao region were released as the NPA committed to declare a unilateral ceasefire before the peace talks reopen in April.

"The 10th Infantry Division (ID) welcomes the safe return of Rene Doller, 34, and Carl Mark Nucos, 24 who were kidnapped by the NPA belonging to Pulang Bagani Company (PBC) 6 at Sitio Upper Waywayan, Brgy Don Mariano, Lupon, Davao Oriental last 14 February 2017," said 10th ID spokesman Captain Rhyan Batchar.

Batchar said the Doller and Nucos are now under the custory of a military brigade in Mati City.

Violence between the military and the NPA resumed in February after both camps withdrew from a 5-month-long ceasefire. President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped the peace talks but was reportedly persuaded by members of the House of Representatives to reopen it.

The military demanded the release of the remaining prisoners taken by the NPA.

"We further demand from the NPA the release of their other kidnap victims and desist from using the victims' hapless situation in advancing their political propaganda," said Batchar.

The release of NPA prisoners is one of the demands Duterte made in greenlighting the resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front. – Rappler.com