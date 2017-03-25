The President extends the invitation to the Vice President during Friday's Philippine National Police Academy graduation rites

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Saturday, March 25, confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has invited Vice President Leni Robredo and her family to dinner.

The Palace said in a statement that the President extended the dinner invitation to the Vice President when they had a chat at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Silang, Cavite, on Friday. (READ: After ouster plot claims, Duterte, Robredo share PNPA stage)

"The President and the Vice President were engaged in conversation during the commencement exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy," the Palace said in a statement.

"There, PRRD invited VP Leni and her children to dinner together with his family," Malacañang continued, using the President's initials.

It said it cannot give other details of the invitations, including when and where the dinner would take place. "We are not privy to details, hence, we cannot comment further."

The Philippine Star earlier reported on the President's invitation to Robredo, citing a reliable source who was privy to the officials' conversation at the PNPA rites, the first event both officials were seen sharing the same stage after impeachment complaints were made against them.



Robredo and Duterte shook hands and smiled at each other at the PNPA, and were seen engaged in casual conversation.

The President extended the invitation to Robredo a day after he accused her of being the possible mastermind of an ouster plot against him, along with Senators Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV. Duterte, however, had also said that he would not allow an impeachment case against Robredo just for criticizing his drug war.



Robredo had consistently denied any involvement in an ouster plot against the Chief Executive.



Duterte is facing an impeachment complaint filed by Magdalo representative Gary Alejano on March 16, before Congress took a break.

Two loyalists of former president Ferdinand Marcos had asked Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez Jr on March 20 to endorse an impeachment complaint against Robredo.

Another group composed mostly of lawyers is set to come up with another impeachment complaint against the Vice President. – Rappler.com