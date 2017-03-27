Stories from across the Philippines on Monday, March 27

Ombudsman dismisses Negros Occidental town vice mayor, 7 others

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL – The Office of the Ombudsman dismissed from public service 8 current and former officials of Valladolid town, including the vice mayor.

Ordered dismissed were Vice Mayor Romel Yogore, who was former mayor; municipal agriculturist Giovanni Robles; and members of the bids and awards committee (BAC) namely, Joseph Alfonso Manayon, Ernesto Genobis, Daisy Galve, Cherryl Aquirre, Merlene Magbanua, and Ramonito Amazona.

The dismissal order dated January 30, 2017m was signed by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Negros Occidental served the dismissal order on Friday, March 24, to Yogore and 7 others.

The case stemmed from the awarding of the contract for the repair of the mechanical grain dryers without public bidding, and for the purchase of palay seeds without prior authority from the municipal council.

DILG-Negros Island Region director Anthony Nuyda said that number one councilor Octavio Pagsuberon assumed the position vacated by Yogore. He took his oath of office Friday. – Marchel Espina

NPA wants military, police ops suspended for release of cop

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – The National Democratic Front in Northern Mindanao asked for a 10-day suspension of military and police operations in at least 74 villages in Bukidnon starting Monday, March 27, so it can safely release a policeman who was captured by communist guerrillas.

Members of the New People’s Army (NPA) took Police Officer 2 Anthony Natividad in Barangay Tikalaan, Talakag town, on his way to a medical checkup at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Alagar.

Cesar Renerio, spokesperson of the NDF-Northcentral Mindanao Region, in a statement said they are willing to release Natividad on condition that the army and police will order its forces to stand down in some villages in the towns of Talakag, Lantapan, Baungon, Pangantucan, and Kalilangan, and the cities of Malaybalay and Valencia.

For its part, the NDF-NCMR, through the NPA, will declare its own temporary cessation of hostilities once law enforcers agree to the condition.

The group has assured that Natividad is in good condition as it finds no reason to detain him further: “After a thorough investigation and background check on his personal life and as a police officer, we found out that he (Natividad) committed no crime against the people and we see no reason to keep him.” – Bobby Lagsa

Peace adviser warns vs offers of fake OPAPP projects

MANILA – Secretary Jesus Dureza alerted the public on Monday, March 27, against “impostors” who are using the name of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) to get money from victims.

" Information has reached our office that certain individuals are going the rounds reportedly offering persons and companies alleged OPAPP government projects and asking for 'reservation fees,’” Dureza said in a statement.

" We have not authorized anyone to peddle or sell projects nor are we into this unscrupulous and anomalous business,” he added.

He called on the public to report incidents like this directly to the OPAPP.

Those with information may contact OPAPP at 02-6360701 local 823 or 824, or at mobile They can also email opapp.osec@gmail.com. – Rappler.com